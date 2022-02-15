Half-Life: Alyx (2020) has been in the wild for a little under two years now, and modders have been busy using it to make cool stuff—just like they did with the original Half-Life (1998). Enter ‘Gunman Contracts’, a multi-chapter mod that scores some serious style points while smartly leveraging Valve’s Source 2 for some John Wick-style action.

Gunman Contracts is set of free mods for Half-Life: Alyx created by Germany-based graphics designer ‘ANB_Seth’.

There’s already two individual chapters available on the Steam, ‘Chapter 1 – The Extraction’, which came out last September, and now ‘Chapter 2 – Art of War’, which released late last month.

Here’s a look at some of the action from Chapter 2 to whet your appetite, gameplay courtesy Virtual Insider:

Both chapters focus entirely on human enemies (re: not shambolic monsters), and include custom sounds, assets, original score, and voice acting. Enemies can be taken down with either one headshot or two body shots, however its four difficulty levels are determined by the amount of damage the player can take.

To play Gunman Contracts, make sure to have a copy of Half-Life: Alyx and subscribe to both chapters through Steam Workshop. Open the game and that’s it!

Gunman Contracts is free, however creator ANB_Seth has a Patreon page for users looking to support future chapters. They say they’re hoping to make Gunman Contracts a long-lasting series with more chapters yet to come. Check out the Patreon here.

What are you favorite Half-Life: Alyx mods? Let us know in the comments below!