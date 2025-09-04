Japanese VR studio Thirdverse is partnering with Hello Kitty creator Sanrio to release a social VR game this year dedicated to the iconic cartoon cat and equally kawaii cast of characters.

Information is still thin at the moment, however the studio says Hello Kitty Skyland is set to be the first-ever official Sanrio VR game, noting players will be able to “[e]xplore, play & make friends.”

The game is set to launch in early access at the end of 2025, coming to Quest and “other major VR platforms,” the studio says. It will be free-to-play, however will include in-app purchases.

Here’s how Thridverse describes it:

Hello Kitty Skyland is an innovative social VR game set in a virtual world called “SKYLAND,” where Sanrio characters live. Players from around the world can gather to enjoy a variety of activities and interactions unlike anything seen before in Hello Kitty games.

And as a social VR game, Hello Kitty Skyland is said to host multiplayer experiences that make “full use of your hand controls, as well as features such as item crafting and customization of both your personal space and avatar, delivering the unique appeal of VR.”

Hello Kitty Skyland is set to include two basic avatar styles: a humanoid style with customization and dress-up options, and a decidedly more Sanrio aesthetic, which is designed for moving freely throughout the environment.

The studio says creators can get involved through its Hello Kitty Skyland Creator Program (invite link), which its hopes will attract “creators who love Sanrio, kawaii aesthetics, and immersive gaming experiences to help share the magic of Hello Kitty Skyland.”