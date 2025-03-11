‘HITMAN World of Assassination’ Comes to PSVR 2 This Month, A Chance at Redemption After Quest Blunder

Hitman World of Assassination is coming to PSVR 2, and we just got a fresh look at the action during the VR Games Showcase today, showing off some promising graphics that (hopefully) eclipses the series’ disastrous launch on Quest.

Hitman World of Assassination—the bundle including HITMAN 1, HITMAN 2 and HITMAN 3—was initially supposed to arrive on PSVR 2 in December, although developer IO Interactive delayed the release to March 27th, 2025—likely for good reason.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded was widely panned when it launched on Quest 3 and 3S late last year, owing to its inherent bugginess and very apparent graphical downgrade. Notably, IO Interactive wasn’t responsible for the port, which was handed off to XR Games, the studio known for Starship Troopers Continuum, Zombieland: Headshot Fever, and the upcoming VR port of Rebellion’s Zombie Army. Just the same, players want to see flawless execution (pun intended) on the PSVR 2 version of the game.

The upcoming PSVR 2 launch also has another legacy to beat, albeit less contentious. Originally released on the original PSVR via PS4, the new version is doing away with the disappointing gamepad-based controls, instead adopting proper motion controller support via PSVR 2′ Sense Controllers ala the PC VR version of the game.

Notably, the PSVR 2 version will support the original main campaign’s 22 unique locations and adds a variety of immersive VR-specific mechanics. Thanks to Sense Controller support, you’ll be able to dual wield, pick locks, interact with objects, and knock out guards with weapon or fist alike.

Starting March 27th, players who already own Hitman World of Assassination on PS5 can access an upgrade pack to the PSVR 2 content, priced at $9.99 / €9.99 / £8.99.

If you’re just looking to jump in, players will be able to get access to the PSVR 2 supported version through HITMAN WOA Part One – VR2 Edition, which includes access to HITMAN Part One and the PS VR2 Upgrade Pack, priced at $39,99 / €39,99 / or £32.99.