Meta just released a few new generative AI features for its Horizon Worlds desktop editor, which the company says will streamline the development of user-generated environments on its metaverse platform.

As mentioned in a Meta blog post, the latest Horizon Worlds developer update includes two major tools that should help boost content on the platform: ‘Creator Assistant’ and ‘Style Reference’, which Meta says are designed to accelerate and simplify the world-building process for creators.

Creator Assistant is essentially an AI-powered co-pilot of sorts, offering what Meta calls “context-aware” documentation, automated setup support, and the ability to brainstorm and generate scripts using natural language.

Meta says its new Creator Assistant is intended to reduce the time and complexity involved in prototyping and iterating Horizon Worlds experiences, making the development process more accessible to solo or small developer teams.

The update’s second major feature, Style Reference, lets users generate, save, and apply consistent visual and audio styles across multiple assets and projects—something Meta says will help creators “focus on creativity and experimentation, rather than repetitive setup tasks.”

The update also expands access to Meta’s GenAI suite beyond its core markets. Creators in India, Singapore, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and much of the EU can now use the tools, with more more regions to follow.

Additionally, the Horizon Worlds editor now includes a few more AI-powered features, such as 3D mesh and texture generation, typescript code creation, sky and audio generation for sound effects and ambient environments. You can check out more over on the Gen AI help guide to see all of its current features.