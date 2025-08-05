Meta just released a few new generative AI features for its Horizon Worlds desktop editor, which the company says will streamline the development of user-generated environments on its metaverse platform.

As mentioned in a Meta blog post, the latest Horizon Worlds developer update includes two major tools that should help boost content on the platform: ‘Creator Assistant’ and ‘Style Reference’, which Meta says are designed to accelerate and simplify the world-building process for creators.

Creator Assistant is essentially an AI-powered co-pilot of sorts, offering what Meta calls “context-aware” documentation, automated setup support, and the ability to brainstorm and generate scripts using natural language.

Meta says its new Creator Assistant is intended to reduce the time and complexity involved in prototyping and iterating Horizon Worlds experiences, making the development process more accessible to solo or small developer teams.

The update’s second major feature, Style Reference, lets users generate, save, and apply consistent visual and audio styles across multiple assets and projects—something Meta says will help creators “focus on creativity and experimentation, rather than repetitive setup tasks.”

The update also expands access to Meta’s GenAI suite beyond its core markets. Creators in India, Singapore, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and much of the EU can now use the tools, with more more regions to follow.

Additionally, the Horizon Worlds editor now includes a few more AI-powered features, such as 3D mesh and texture generation, typescript code creation, sky and audio generation for sound effects and ambient environments. You can check out more over on the Gen AI help guide to see all of its current features.

    I understand why they're investing in this. After all, everyone is. I just hope they don’t stop funding more serious projects. I feel like the more Meta Quest is pushed toward the casual side, the less engagement the platform gets from people who are actually willing to spend money on good games.. Games like Into the Radius 2, for example, don’t seem to perform as well as they should. Correct me if I’m wrong, but given the quality of that game, I expected it to be an astronomical success, even in early access. And seeing it perform much worse than on Steam makes me wonder if now is the time for us devs to abandon Meta Quest and refocus on Steam. What you think guys?