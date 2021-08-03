HP’s Reverb G2 is one of the most pixel-dense PC VR headsets out there for consumers, offering up class-leading visuals at the not so horrible price of $600. Well, now you can get that for $450 when you buy direct from HP.

The deal automatically knocks off $150 off the regular retail price, and includes free shipping (3-7 business days) within the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. You can find the deal here. We don’t know how long it will last, so act fast.

The box contains: Reverb G2 headset, 6m headset cable for desktop and mobile PCs, two motion controllers, DisplayPort to mini-DisplayPort adapter, USB-C to A adaptor, and a Power Adapter.

Besides a VR-ready PC, that includes everything you need to jump into some of the most popular PC VR games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, Half-Life: Alyx, No Man’s Sky, Skyrim VR, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Beat Saber.

Here’s what Road to VR’s Ben Lang thought about HP Reverb G2 when it was first released in June 2020:

HP’s Reverb G2 really delivers on visual fidelity thanks to its 2,160 × 2,160 per-eye displays. Visible screen door is virtually non-existent on the headset, offering easily the greatest clarity of any headset in its class. While the display isn’t ‘retina resolution’, it still offers a ton of resolving power and will let you see details not visible with other headsets. While the display and lenses aren’t perfect and don’t offer as wide a field of view as Valve’s Index, the headset manages to provide an exceptional level of fidelity.

As for the headset’s optical tracking skills, Lang thought room-scale head-tracking was just as solid as other WMR headsets; some software-induced stutter exists when transitioning between apps or loading screens. The newly redesigned controllers offer acceptable—but not exceptional—latency and jitter.

You can catch the full review for our in-depth thoughts on everything from comfort to chromatic aberration. There’s also a handy summary in there too if you’re in a rush.

Granted, the best deal in high-quality VR nowadays is typically Oculus Quest 2, which can connect to PC via either USB-C cable or WiFi. Both available models (64GB, 256GB) have been recalled recently due to skin irritation issues with the facial interface, and that 64GB model is being replaced with a 128GB variant soon at the same starting price of $300.

Quest 2 has great clarity, albeit at a lower per-eye resolution of 1,832 × 1,920 pixels, and also the ability to play its own library of games native to the mobile platform. You will need a personal Facebook account to use Quest 2 though, which may be a turn-off if you’re just looking to get into some sweet PC VR sim action. Check out the full HP Reverb G2 specs below:

HP Reverb G2 Specs

Resolution 2,160 × 2,160 (4.7MP) per-eye (LCD)
Refresh Rate 90Hz
Lenses Single element Fresnel
Field of View 114° diagonal
Optical Adjustments IPD
IPD Range 60–68mm
Connectors USB-C, DisplayPort, Power
Cable Length 6m
Tracking Quad on-board camera (no external beacons)
Controllers Reverb G2 controllers
Audio Off-ear headphones
Microphone Yes
Pass-through Cameras Yes

    For me the core issue is the WMR software. For example I would have games stutter because motion smoothing is on (it wasn’t active because of lost frames, it was just turned on) so I had to manually turn it off. And the motion smoothing when it’s working correctly is poor compared to SteamVR’s. It’s a real shame since with a resolution this high you need motion smoothing to account for sudden bumps in GPU load and in games without too much close movement you would maybe try playing with motion smoothing always on to choose the resolution over an artifact free experience. This may be my biggest issue.

    Then there’s obviously the compatibility, not all software will work with the headset, the controllers, or both. And the fact that SteamVR is given no special access so you’ll always have two windows buttons you can accidentally press that mess things up and a couple times closed SteamVR instantly. There’s also no button on the headset, either to enable passthrough (there’s only a flashlight anyway rather than the full view that even the vive had) or anything else, which is a huge shame since this is often used by sim players.

    The controllers are surprisingly cheap, but the biggest issue I had was the blind spot around your shoulders and chin which mean you can’t hold a rifle the way I usually do in Pavlov.

    The display is very good, I do believe it’s the best in VR and there’s really no SDE and the distance where pixelation happens is a fair amount further back. But from an index the reduction in FOV to the average is noticeable.

    If you’re someone who could use a WMR headset before, this is a must buy, but if you have an index or something like that then I can’t quite recommend even using a mixed VR setup, especially when Valve doesn’t support it officially. If you’re starting from scratch and don’t plan on playing anything competitively (I did fine in beat saber expert+ on this though) then this is a fine choice I guess.

    • VRFriend

      Index is exluded from the topic by its 800g weight ( G2 = 498g). It is a heavy brick on your face. The other big problem is low resolution and even worse… such resolution for wider angle than G2. Index is great, but too heavy and low resolution. Looking forward to Index 2 – it will be insanely great.

        I don’t feel a weight difference like that, and most comments on the index’s weight are pointless because they don’t contextualize how much better the weight distribution is than a brick like the quest.

        • Tailgun

          Yeah, when I have the Index dialed back in to my weight distribution after letting others use it I can honestly not feel any of this brick nonsense stuff — and I’ve owned like 8 different HMDs. By far the Index is the most comfortable — with the caveat you where it the correct way (a surprising amount of people do not).

  • VRFriend

    Why not in Europe? Come on HP!