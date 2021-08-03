HP’s Reverb G2 is one of the most pixel-dense PC VR headsets out there for consumers, offering up class-leading visuals at the not so horrible price of $600. Well, now you can get that for $450 when you buy direct from HP.

The deal automatically knocks off $150 off the regular retail price, and includes free shipping (3-7 business days) within the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. You can find the deal here. We don’t know how long it will last, so act fast.

The box contains: Reverb G2 headset, 6m headset cable for desktop and mobile PCs, two motion controllers, DisplayPort to mini-DisplayPort adapter, USB-C to A adaptor, and a Power Adapter.

Besides a VR-ready PC, that includes everything you need to jump into some of the most popular PC VR games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, Half-Life: Alyx, No Man’s Sky, Skyrim VR, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Beat Saber.

Here’s what Road to VR’s Ben Lang thought about HP Reverb G2 when it was first released in June 2020:

HP’s Reverb G2 really delivers on visual fidelity thanks to its 2,160 × 2,160 per-eye displays. Visible screen door is virtually non-existent on the headset, offering easily the greatest clarity of any headset in its class. While the display isn’t ‘retina resolution’, it still offers a ton of resolving power and will let you see details not visible with other headsets. While the display and lenses aren’t perfect and don’t offer as wide a field of view as Valve’s Index, the headset manages to provide an exceptional level of fidelity.

As for the headset’s optical tracking skills, Lang thought room-scale head-tracking was just as solid as other WMR headsets; some software-induced stutter exists when transitioning between apps or loading screens. The newly redesigned controllers offer acceptable—but not exceptional—latency and jitter.

You can catch the full review for our in-depth thoughts on everything from comfort to chromatic aberration. There’s also a handy summary in there too if you’re in a rush.

Granted, the best deal in high-quality VR nowadays is typically Oculus Quest 2, which can connect to PC via either USB-C cable or WiFi. Both available models (64GB, 256GB) have been recalled recently due to skin irritation issues with the facial interface, and that 64GB model is being replaced with a 128GB variant soon at the same starting price of $300.

Quest 2 has great clarity, albeit at a lower per-eye resolution of 1,832 × 1,920 pixels, and also the ability to play its own library of games native to the mobile platform. You will need a personal Facebook account to use Quest 2 though, which may be a turn-off if you’re just looking to get into some sweet PC VR sim action. Check out the full HP Reverb G2 specs below:

HP Reverb G2 Specs