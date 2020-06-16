Hulu’s dedicated VR app will no longer be supported on a number of headsets starting tomorrow, June 17th, the company says.

According to its list of supported devices, the premium video streaming service will quietly be discontinuing its VR apps on PSVR, Oculus Go, and all Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

The only remaining supported VR headsets are Oculus Rift and, strangely enough, Samsung Gear VR.

This comes only a few months after Hulu axed its VR app on Google’s Daydream VR platform, which has since been discontinued in whole by Google itself. Daydream is among the headsets mentioned above to lose Hulu VR support on June 17th, however it was actually dropped last September.

In addition to its regularly accessible 2D programming, Hulu VR includes bespoke 360 content, such as video from Live Nation, National Geographic, and its own produced content such as comedy series Door No. 1.

It’s uncertain whether Hulu’s virtual ambitions are gone for good however. The company may be preparing some other integration of its video streaming services into a larger app, such as Facebook’s upcoming Facebook Horizon social platform. We’ll leave any further speculation for the comments section though.