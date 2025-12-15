[Industry Direct] Free-to-Play Elemental VR Arena ‘Crystal Conquest’ Launches in Early Access

Crystal Conquest is our free-to-play elemental class battler now available on Meta Quest. Players can step into various classes and roles to battle it out! Aeromancers fly, Geomancers control space with stone and impact, Hydromancers heal allies and extinguish attacks, Pyromancers pressure with decisive burst damage and more.

Our goal with Crystal Conquest has always been to make a VR battler that feels immersive, expressive, and truly distinct from match to match—not just a series of casters trading the same projectiles. Each class was built with its own unique moveset, counter logic and roles for combat.

Class Identity Built for Counterplay

We designed each class to have clear strengths and roles. Hydromancers can block fire arcs using their water moves and recover pushes by healing allies. Aeromancers reposition using tornados, flying, and wind bow snipes. Geomancers can summon shields, create stone weaponry, or throw boulders at the enemies. Pyromancers control tempo through offensive flame attacks and dashes. Monks move through combat with agile double jumps and direct melee strikes, interrupting players in close range.

These class identities form the backbone of Crystal Conquest. Encounters unfold cleanly, and counters feel intuitive: water extinguishes fire, mobility punishes aim, stone structures resist high-sustain lanes, and air angles break static defense. The result is a style of VR combat where players can read the moment, react, and then express their role fully.

And there’s still more to come with classes! At launch, we’re offering our primarily gesture based character, the Monk who moves through combat with agile double jumps and direct melee strikes, interrupting players in close range.

A Discord-fan voted class, the Illusionist—a shadow magic user who wields daggers in a rogue manner—is in the works and will be available shortly after launch!

3v3 Conquest Mode with Towers, Minions, and Objective Flow

Conquest mode offers a structured 3v3 MOBA-style environment with minions, capture points, and towers arranged to reward positioning and timing. This format allows class synergy to matter beyond raw combat as you battle it out and unlock potions and other powerful items.

Hydromancers can heal minions under pressure. Geomancers anchor forward positions or reinforce chokes. Aeromancers scout and engage from elevation that shift the tempo of the lane. Pyromancers turn small openings into decisive pushes. Monks break formations and force responses behind the frontline.

Duels and Cooperative PvE

For those who prefer direct contest, the 1v1 duels provide space to battle it out with another player or in a private lobby with your friend.

For players looking to play collaboratively, Gauntlet mode introduces escalating PvE waves supported by AI allies or a friend, creating a co-op environment that functions as both practice and progression.

Free-to-Play Access Without Stat Advantages

Crystal Conquest launches as free-to-play to encourage wide participation and immediate entry. Classes can be unlocked through play or purchased directly, but no stat boosts or competitive advantages are sold. This ensures that performance reflects player decision-making rather than purchase history.

A few cosmetics and class skins will be available at launch. We’re planning more cosmetics and skins alongside seasonal options and playtest rewards. But we are committed to making sure that balance remains grounded in fair access.

You can also earn an exclusive free skin by joining our Discord!

Crossplay at Launch

Crystal Conquest supports full crossplay between Quest and Steam/PC VR at launch!

Entering Early Access

As we launch the game in Early Access, our focus is on refinement and responsiveness. Standalone performance, platform parity, and input clarity remain at the center of development. With each playtest wave, we observe how players move, counter, coordinate, and highlight their own experiences.

Crystal Conquest is built to let movement, class identity, and counter logic become the foundation of VR arena expression. Whether flying as an Aeromancer, holding space as a Geomancer, sustaining a push as a Hydromancer, burning through lanes as a Pyromancer, or intercepting duels as a Monk, players can enter, observe, and act with intent.

Play Now

Crystal Conquest is our vision of VR battleground identity: clear roles, readable counters, distinct movement, and the ability to express skill through elemental purpose rather than identical casting.

We look forward to seeing you in the arena.

Crystal Conquest is available worldwide on Meta Quest, SideQuest and SteamVR!