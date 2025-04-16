Industry Direct by Kit Navock Industry Direct is our program for sponsors who want to speak directly to the Road to VR newsletter audience. Industry Direct posts are written by sponsors with no involvement from the Road to VR editorial team. Industry Direct sponsors help make Road to VR possible.

Hey friends, I’m Kit Navock, the new CMO at Immersed. Not long ago, I sold my company. And like a lot of founders post-acquisition, I was taking stock—trying to figure out what kind of work (and what kind of people) I actually want to build with next. Long story short: I joined Immersed as its new CMO because I now see the company’s vision. And now, those who can also see the vision can join our journey by becoming an investor before we continue to accelerate! But first, let me tell you how I ended up here.

Immersed had been on my radar for a while. I was an early investor years ago and got to know the team slowly, the organic way—movie nights, shared meals, and bouncing around ideas at their Austin office. At some point, I even hired someone from their friend group at my acquired company. What started as curiosity turned into deep respect. These weren’t just smart people — they were good people — gritty, ambitious, humble, and mission-driven.

Fast-forward to a couple of months ago, I texted Renji (Immersed’s founder) about some basketball news. His reply?

“You should come work with us.”

It wasn’t an obvious choice. I only took his call to amuse him. Even if I hadn’t known him for years, he’s a pretty compelling guy. The thought stuck with me. I thought about it for days. I called my inner circle—the friends and mentors I trust most. I told them I was living the good life: consulting 20 hours a week, fresh off selling a company, finally slowing down a bit. But this opportunity just felt… different.

And they all said the same thing: You should go for it.

I took a lower salary than I’ve had in years, with equity that might not be liquid for a while. But I wasn’t joining for a quick win—I was joining because I believed in the people and the product for something that might become the next tech giant. And when I finally got hands-on with what they’re building, my mind was blown. It all finally clicked.

Visor: The XR Device That Shouldn’t Exist, But Does

I’ll be real—I’m newer to XR.

Not to tech in general, but to this AR/VR world. I wasn’t the guy duct-taping sensors to my face and hacking OpenVR builds back in 2016. I’m a mainstreamer. A noob. I had bought an Apple Vision Pro just to see what spatial computing felt like.

It generally worked. I was more productive, more focused. Then I tried Visor—Immersed’s own headset—and it was everything I didn’t know I wanted.

Visor weighs ~186g (lighter than my phone), looks like thick sunglasses, runs standalone with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and a 3-hour battery. But more importantly, it’s built for real tools: VS Code, Figma, email, Blender, terminal, tabs, Netflix. It didn’t feel like it was made as a posthumous add-on to my computer.

It’s not a devkit.

It’s not a toy.

It’s not heavy.

It’s not $3,499.

It’s just… the one that fits into an actual workday.

I may be new here, but even I can tell: this isn’t some prototype.

It’s the first headset that made me think, “Oh—this is ready for the rest of the world to get onboard.”

From App to Platform (and AI Co-Pilot)

If you’ve used Immersed (and you probably have), you already know: it’s the most-used AR/VR productivity app in the world. Multi-monitor AR/VR workspaces. Low-latency streaming. Real-time collaboration across platforms. Tens of millions of sessions. Thousands of power users grinding through real work in XR.

Now, with Visor, we’re going beyond just an app. It’s the front door to a full spatial computing platform—an OS built for focus, deep work, and native 3D tools (not floating 2D windows). In my head, this is sort of how Steve Jobs thought about Apple; he wanted to build an entire ecosystem.

For me, what really sealed this line of thinking was Curator AI—a built-in co-pilot that understands my workflow, reduces context switching, and quietly boosts my productivity. It’s not a bolt-on gimmick—it’s the connective tissue of the platform. I don’t think I am alone in thinking this is also what I wanted Siri to be right now, but it’s not.

Moreover, the Immersed platform combined with the Visor and Curator AI —this moves us beyond just LLMs into the physical space. And because it’s OpenXR-compatible, devs can build right on top—whether it’s tools, agents, or entire apps.

This isn’t about porting your desktop into 3D. It’s about building spatial productivity from the ground up—with AI baked in from day one. It’s built for the builders.

Why This Matters Now

I didn’t join Immersed just to talk about screens floating in space and talking avatars. I joined because I believe spatial computing is going to reshape how we work and live. The combination of immersive environments, native tools, and always-on AI support is a powerful leap—and it’s arriving faster than most people think. I think the people at Immersed have the vision, the tech, and the people to make this happen. That’s why I joined.

This isn’t just for hobbyists. What Immersed is building is for engineers, designers, traders, artists, founders, filmmakers—anyone who works on a screen. And as AI agents and humanoid robotics continue to evolve, the value of an immersive spatial platform that just works is only going to grow.

Visor is more than a headset. The Immersed platform is more than just a virtual reality space where we can work. Curator is more than just an LLM AI agent. Together, they form an entire ecosystem for us to all level up.

We’re super pumped to share this with all of you.

If you’ve been waiting for someone to build the right headset—and the right company behind it—now’s your chance to be part of it. Join Immersed in bringing spatial computing to the masses.

