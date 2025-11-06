‘Little Critters’ Brings Lighthearted Mixed Reality Home Defense to Quest 3 Today, Trailer Here

Purple Yonder, the studio behind VR city simulator Little Cities (2022), today released a mixed reality action-strategy game for Quest 3 and 3S that challenges you to fortify your real-world home against waves of dastardly little critters.

Called Little Critters, the game pits you against a legion of invaders, arming you with a host of virtual traps that you can attach to your walls, ceilings, floors and furniture.

The pint-sized army can crawl, swoop and attack from every direction, increasing in difficulty as you move through each wave. Level progression also means new critter types with unique attack patterns to defend against, but also new traps, upgrades and weapons to defend your home—all of which adapts to any size or shape of room.

“Innovative scene tracking maps the player’s surroundings, turning their actual room into a core component of the game,” the studio says, describing the tech behind Little Critters. “Depth occlusion allows critters to run under tables and behind furniture. With hand tracking, players can slap, squash, throw and poke the critters.”

In addition to hand-tracking, studio further notes that Touch Plus controllers are also supported.

You can find Little Critters today over on the Horizon Store, priced at $20/£15/€18. Purple Yonder notes that Little Critters will get regular updates, including new language localizations and additional content designed to keep the gameplay fresh and engaging.

Little Critters was created by the same team behind casual city simulator Little Cities, which started out in life as a VR-only experience, published by VR veteran studio nDreams. Since its launch in 2022, Purple Yonder has released a number of updates to Little Cities, including a Quest 3 update as well as a hand-tracking update.

Then, in late 2024, Purple Yonder brought a mixed reality version of Little Critters to Apple Vision Pro, accessible through Apple Arcade, the games subscription service.