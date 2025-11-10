‘Manifold Garden’ Studio to Release Room-scale VR Puzzler ‘Hotel Infinity’ November 13th

Studio Chyr, the team behind flatscreen puzzler Manifold Garden (2019), is bringing an enigmatic VR follow-up to Quest and PSVR 2 this week.

Called Hotel Infinity, the game lets you explore the winding halls and grand ballrooms of a mysterious hotel using your own two feet, letting you wander vast areas from your living room without the need of controller-based movement or teleportation.

“Through seamless blend of portals, lifts, impossibly winding hallways, and other architectural deceptions, Hotel Infinity allows you to explore vast areas by physically walking around your play area,” Studio Chyr says.

The cornerstone of Hotel Infinity’s design is its constantly changing hallways and rooms, ostensibly inspired by M.C. Escher’s art, which of course includes a bevy of mind-bending puzzles to solve.

While Hotel Infinity shares “a lot of the same impossible architecture DNA” as Manifold Garden, “they’re not directly related,” the studio explains.

“Our hope is that folks who like Manifold Garden find something special in Hotel Infinity, but playing Manifold Garden is in no way required for folks to fully enjoy Hotel Infinity,” Chyr Studio says.

Notably, the studio says Hotel Infinity is best experienced in a room-scale environment with a play area of 2 m × 2 m (~ 6 ft × 6 ft), however alternative locomotion controls will also be available at launch for those who aren’t able to play in room-scale.

Hotel Infinity is launching on Quest and PSVR 2 on November 13th. You can find it over on the Horizon Store for Quest 1 and above and the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2.