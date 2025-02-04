Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth released an internal memo to employees, stating 2025 is going to be “the most critical year” for the company’s XR efforts yet, Business Insider reports.

Titled “2025: The Year of Greatness”, the memo (seen below) largely takes an inspirational tone, urging Reality Labs employees to do “the best work of your career right now.”

Bosworth, who also leads the company’s Reality Labs XR division, offers hope and motivation for teams to succeed, stating the company needs to “drive sales, retention, and engagement across the board but especially in MR.”

Bosworth also puts emphasis on the success of Horizon Worlds, Meta’s cross-platform social XR platform, noting the mobile version of the app “absolutely has to break out for our long term plans to have a chance.”

Image courtesy Meta

While inspirational, the memo also offers an existential warning:

“This year likely determines whether this entire [XR] effort will go down as the work of visionaries or a legendary misadventure,” Bosworth says.

“On paper 2024 was our most successful year to date but we aren’t sitting around celebrating because know it isn’t enough,” he continues. “We haven’t actually made a dent in the world yet. The prize for good work is the opportunity to do great work.”

This follows news of a leadership shakeup at Reality Labs, announced by Bosworth last week in a leaked internal forum post obtained by Business Insider.

The post included info that Meta CTO Reality Labs COO Dan Reed is being replaced by Meta COO Javier Olivan, and that Reality Labs will work more closely with the company’s core business, as Bosworth stated the division has become “a positive driver for Meta’s overall brand.”

Late last month, Meta’s quarterly financial report revealed that Reality Lab saw its best ever Q4 revenue but, like in quarters past, it coincides with equally growing costs, which amounted to a record $1.08 billion in quarterly revenue, but also quarterly costs of $6.05 billion, making for quarterly loss of $4.97 billion.

Reality Labs is responsible not only for its Quest platform, its related services and research and development, but also Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which are built in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica.

Now in its second generation, the device has proven successful it’s prompted Meta to not only extend its partnership with the French-Italian eyewear conglomerate into 2030, but also reportedly produce a premium pair of the smart glasses with a built-in display, tapped to launch sometime this year.

Here’s Bosworth’s full memo:

2025: The Year of Greatness

Next year is going to be the most critical year in my 8 years at Reality Labs. We have the best portfolio of products we’ve ever had in market and are pushing our advantage by launching half a dozen more AI powered wearables. We need to drive sales, retention, and engagement across the board but especially in MR. And Horizon Worlds on mobile absolutely has to break out for our long term plans to have a chance. If you don’t feel the weight of history on you then you aren’t paying attention. This year likely determines whether this entire effort will go down as the work of visionaries or a legendary misadventure.

I’ve been re-reading “Insanely Great,” Steven Levy’s history of the Macintosh computer. If you haven’t read it the book chronicles the incredible efforts of individuals working in teams of 1-3 to build a device that more than any other marked the consumer era of personal computing. What I find most fascinating about it is the way that even people who left the program on bad terms (it was not particularly well managed) speak about the work they did there with an immense sense of pride. There was a widespread cultural expectation, set by none other than a young Steve Jobs, that the work needed to be “insanely great.”

On paper 2024 was our most successful year to date but we aren’t sitting around celebrating because know it isn’t enough. We haven’t actually made a dent in the world yet. The prize for good work is the opportunity to do great work.

Greatness is our opportunity. We live in an incredible time of technological achievement and have placed ourselves at the center of it with our investments. There is a very good chance most of us will never get a chance like this again.

Greatness is a choice. Many people have ben at the precipice of opportunity and failed to achieve. For the most part they failed to even challenge themselves.
You should be doing the best work of your career right now. You should be pushing yourself to grow where needed and doubling down on your strengths. When you look back on this time I want you to feel like you did everything in your power to make the most of it.

You don’t need big teams to do great work. In fact, it may make it harder. One trend I’ve observed the last couple of years is that our smaller teams often go faster and achieve better results than our more generously funded teams. Not only that, they are much happier! In small teams there is no risk of falling into bad habits like design by committee. You should be so focused on results that being in a bunch of docs or meetings is too frustrating to bear.

The path is clear. You don’t need to come up with a bunch of new ideas to do this great work. Most people in the organization just need to execute on the work laid out before them to succeed. It is about operational excellence. It is about master craftsmanship. It is about filling our products with “Give A Damn”. This is about having pride in our work.

I will close with an Arnold Glasow quote: “Success isn’t a result of spontaneous combustion. You must set yourself on fire.” 2025 is the year. Let’s be on fire.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • tomchall

    beatings will continue until quarterlies are good

  • Xron

    Wow, if they will go out of business that will be a huge ,.I., to all quest buyers…

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: Bosworth forgot that VR exists and that Meta itself is the very problem that prevents small teams from working efficiently; so his memo referring to a project famously harmful to the project members while ignoring the part that Meta's management plays in all this is at best cynical.

    Noteworthy: Bosworth memo mentions AI powered wearables and MR, but not VR, which is what most of Meta's XR users actually use. And when quoting Bosworth, Road to VR sort of shifted the meaning:

    Article:

    Bosworth also puts emphasis on the success of Horizon Worlds, Meta’s cross-platform social XR platform, noting the mobile version of the app “absolutely has to break out for our long term plans to have a chance.”

    Bosworths:

    And Horizon Worlds on mobile absolutely has to break out for our long term plans to have a chance.

    Road to VR makes it sound as if he talked about Horizon Worlds in general, incl. XR/VR, and only puts extra emphasis on the mobile version. But he really isn't talking about Horizon Worlds on Quest at all, he is only referring to the version accessible on iOS/Android as part of the Horizon app or on the web. This is basically Meta going after Fortnite as a virtual social space used on flat screens/smartphones.

    The rest is very typical motivation blabla. Managers love to point out the much higher efficiency of small teams, which is a fact and usually due to non-existing hierarchies, quick decision processes and effective communication. Three people in a room don't waste time with meetings or on Slack/Teams, they solve issues on demand.

    And of course he mentions one of the mythical development stories, the creation of the first Mac, as a shining example how to do it right. Jobs, ousted by Apple management, hijacked the Macintosh team that was working on a keyboard driven word processing system (similar to Canon Cat) and turned into a low budget version of the Lisa, the expensive proto-Mac that got him kicked in the first place. They were left alone because management was happy to be rid of him, the team had some incredible talented people, and Jobs charisma got them to really push the envelope. At high personal cost.

    There are other famous stories like Tracy Kidder's "The Soul of a New Machine" about a skunkworks project creating a 32bit mini computer that in the end saved the company's ass, similar to how the Mac ended up saving Apple. The team at Data General basically managed something impossible, but there is a very dark side. Similar to Jobs, the manager turned the team into a kind of cult with what can only be described as ruinous voluntary slavery, the project killed several marriages, and pretty much all team members quit the moment the project was done, all burned out to the ground.

    Whenever a manager of a large company pulls out one of these stories, you should be running. We know that large companies with big hierarchies, budget committees, quarterly shareholder reports and hundreds of people involved in everything simply cannot work as efficient as a small startup. And the problem is usually the company itself and the unavoidable bureaucracy, not the people working there. Which is one of the reasons why companies like Microsoft or Meta regularly buy up small startups, both for their products developed with very little money, time and people, and the people themselves, who aren't yet stuck in cooperate policies.

    Most people in the organization just need to execute on the work laid out before them to succeed. It is about operational excellence. It is about master craftsmanship. It is about filling our products with “Give A Damn”. This is about having pride in our work.

    IMHO that is an a*hole statement. It's the management's job to make sure that the people doing the actual work get the required resources and don't have to waste time with things that do not progress their actual projects. Not telling them that they just have to try harder and pointing to stories of massive self-abuse in special projects that cannot work in a large, complex organization, unless management first provides them the necessary freedom to try (and fail) on their own without interference.

    • guest

      The "mythical development stories" he should have read The Mythical Man Month (which should be required reading for anyone getting a degree in Computer Science). It was discovered very early on that adding more progammers to a project causes it to be delayed even further and creates more bugs. Seems he's only been learning this the last couple years from the school of hard knocks!

      • Sure af seems that way ….

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        The Mythical Man Month based on lots of empirical data doesn't make project managers look cool, because it shows that for numerous reasons trying to squeeze more performance out of people by adding pressure and working longer hours doesn't work for more than very short sprints. The idea that people work best well rested in a low stress environment with as little distractions as possible, so they can actually focus on a given tasks, may seem obvious. But it gets in the way of the fairy tale of the super manager that deserves all the glory for getting his team to self-sacrifice itself for the project.

        So people referencing Steve Jobs over and over again is inevitable, even/especially by those that don't posses any of the characteristics that allowed Jobs to push his people so far. And many methods/metrics TMMM 50 years ago had already shown to be ineffective are still around, simply because they are easily quantified. So they can be put on a report as a proof of progress, even if they completely ignore much more important aspects like the quality that was achieved.

        Measuring programming progress by lines of code is like measuring aircraft building progress by weight. – Bill Gates

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    Focusing on MR & Horizon Worlds? These Meta ppl are so out of touch what general public wants most… That is lightweight VR/AR hybrid with standalone & wired capabilites in combination with open XR environment. XR is too small to sustain closed gardens atm. I know Zuck sees MR/HW as a Facebook savior but it's just not. Either you open up the platform to outsiders like Valve did with Steam and prosper in the long run or sufficate behind your walls.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Wired capabilities

      No thank you, just keep improving wireless with better/optimized codecs.

  • xyzs

    What ties people to a product, is the quality of the OS and the ecosystem.

    Horizon OS needs to be ultra polished, very optimized and as agnostic as possible (similar to how iOS felt compared to Android a few years ago).
    If Android XR and VisionOS feel more premium and more coherent ecosystems compared to Horizon OS, they will win in the long term.
    Meta really needs to understand that quantity is nice, but at some point, quality is what brings people together even stronger.

    A great hardware makes you buy one product, a great OS makes you buy multiple generations of a product.

  • blahblahblahblah

    Maybe they should finally take a look at pirating problems. At the moment it takes 10 seconds to hack an APK and remove the entitlement check, which is probably why there are almost 2,000 torrents available for download.

    • guest

      Those can be snuffed out. The bigger problem is developers being ripped-off by the sales Meta has!

      • blahblahblahblah

        Platform sales are optional, and developers typically need to register a few weeks in advance to participate. Over the years, numerous industry discussions have highlighted the benefits of sales events, even when factoring in discounts – lower prices often lead to increased volume. I won't bore you with the reasons behind this trend since there are plenty of articles and analyses available via your favorite search engine. Additionally, platform fees remain fixed, meaning the store takes its percentage regardless of whether a game is priced at a premium or heavily discounted.

        • guest

          Read the fine print, they can discount your product whenever they want. They don't care about developers that are not in-house (outhouse developers). If a developer of any value to them they will just take them over.

    • That isn't insignificant, you're right.

  • Albert Hartman

    Meta has done the heavy VR lifting, and now all the major tech problems preventing adoption have largely been solved. Remember "screen door effect" and low FPS making you sick, or poor FOV? Even Unity/UE content & performance is great now, add in latest Nvidia GPUs. What's holding back Meta (and Apple for that matter) is their insistance on a walled garden for their own twisted business ambitions, not those of their customers. When the 3rd party open community finally catches up enough you'll see the VR space explode.

  • JanO

    As much as I'd like to see them succeed, this is just NOT the kind of leadership that would motivate those who can actually deliver the kind of fire & innovation he's hoping for…

    • Would it be out of the question to beg Carmack to come back and be CTO …?

      I know he's got the general AI bug right now.

      But literally everything he predicts about Meta & XR has come to pass.

  • 石雨濛

    Meta cannot continue to lose $5 billion per quarter on selling garbage hardware. How did they lose $5 billon exactly? They did it by selling quest garbage hardware at under the cost of development and under the costs of its parts.

    The reason they sell at a loss is simple, they KNOW if they were to charge the actual cost of the device let alone at profit, NOBODY would buy it. Software sales are so low they cannot dream of making up for their loss.

    Meta was hoping that their headset would be as main stream as Nintendo Swithc but they are no where near the numbers required which is good because we do not want people thinking that Quest Garbage Hardware is VR. It is mobile garbage and is fake vr.

    • philingreat

      PSVR 2 is premium quality but is a huge failure as well, so that also dosen't seem to be the solution.

  • Dragon Marble

    Whether we like it or not, it looks like Horizon Worlds will be Meta's focus in 2025. And if you combine Bos's email with Zuck's comments during the investor call, it looks like something big is going to drop this year.

    It's not necessarily a bad thing for developers. I think their recent sales drop had more to do with game-to-game competition rather than the competition from Horizon Worlds. If Mete gets more people into VR, it will eventually be good for VR game developers too.

    • My understanding is MH is due for a humongous upgrade this year.

      Will things like "VR Chat" around, will that alone be enough to save Quest …??

      Color me doubtful.

    • philingreat

      I think the main issue is that they don't get more people into VR, that most users who purchased a Quest 3/3S upgraded and are not new VR users. So almost no growth

  • JB1968

    When I posted before that Meta's spending/loosing of billions and subsidizing the hardware == cripling the whole VR industry is unsustainable and in the end the shareholders/investors will have the last word against Zuckerbergs sweet dreams/lies, I was called as "Gaben's fanboy" or "Sony's peasant" by many "VR expert enthusiasts" here.
    And you can read now the end is maybe closer than anyone ecpected. But it is logical when you finally understand the absurdity of Meta's economic strategy.

  • xyzs

    They should release a headset that is so premium, that an AVP looks like basic tech in comparison, even if they barely sell it, that will be useful to show the world who rules the VR RnD, just like they did with AR. That's an important message.

  • Lux

    Watching them pump Horizon Worlds in every way imaginable at the expense of 3rd party developers who've put blood and sweat into making apps and games for their platform has been nothing short of insulting. Combine that with the almost total lack of "devrel" supports and it's a disheartening experience to be an XR developer for their platform, to say the least.

    You want to improve your platform? Stop trying to own every inch of it and showcase the apps people put their hearts into building for your headset. You can't buy your way to the creative inspiration that 3rd party devs will bring, which is why HW isn't a shadow of apps like VRChat, Gorilla Tag, etc. Innovations that'll drive adoption aren't going to come from within, and you already own the OS, why do you need to artificially inflate your mediocre metaverse as well?

  • philingreat

    The sad thing is that AAA titles are not the successful titles, Gorilla Tag, I am Cat or NightClub Simulator VR are. Even Half Life Alyx didn't manage to save PCVR.