Meta Delays Puck-Tethered XR Headset to 2027, Next Quest “Large Upgrade” to Current Gen

By
Scott Hayden
-
14

Meta may be pushing back the release of an upcoming XR headset that tethers to a pocketable compute puck. Meanwhile, the company says its next-gen Quest will be a “large upgrade” over the current generation.

The News

Meta supposedly planned to release the device, codenamed ‘Phoenix’, in the second half of 2026, which is said to include a goggle-like form factor—also slated to offload compute and battery to a puck-like unit tethered to the headset.

Now, according to internal memos obtained by Business Insider, the release timeline of Phoenix has been pushed back to the first half of 2027.

Maher Saba, VP of Reality Labs Foundation, announced the change in an internal memo released December 4th, further noting that the decision arose from a meeting with Reality Labs leaders and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Successive XR prototypes | Image courtesy Meta

Saba maintained that the project should be “focused on making the business sustainable and taking extra time to deliver our experiences with higher quality.”

“Based on that, many teams in RL will need to adjust their plans and timelines,” Saba added. “Extending timelines is not an opportunity for us to add more features or take on additional work.”

A separate memo from metaverse leaders Gabriel Aul and Ryan Cairns added that the release date was pushed back in order to “give us a lot more breathing room to get the details right.”

Continuing: “There’s a lot coming in hot with tight bring-up schedules and big changes to our core UX, and we won’t compromise on landing a fully polished and reliable experience,” the memo said.

Additionally, Aul and Cairns’ memo maintained the company is currently working on its next-gen Quest, which is said to focus on immersive gaming. It’s also said to represent a “large upgrade” in capabilities from current devices, and will “significantly improve unit economics.”

Meta is reportedly also planning to release what Business Insider maintains will be a new “limited edition” XR device in 2026, codenamed ‘Malibu 2’. It’s uncertain what sort of device Malibu 2 is at this time.

My Take

It’s difficult to say what the next Quest will shape up to be. Meta tends to run competing prototypes to see what fits best in the market, and may have a different strategy than anyone expects.

Here’s my current hunch: Quest 3S represents the company’s best chance to reach the low end of the market at $300 (cheaper on sale), and it may be in that position for at least another year. I don’t expect a cheap and cheerful headset from Meta for a while, even with the claim that the next Quest will “significantly improve unit economics.” Relative to what? Quest 3S? A potential Quest Pro 2? We simply don’t know.

Meta’s next real headset (not the limited edition thing) may likely be a high-end headset—think around $800 or $1,000 range—which ought to keep some hardcore Quest platform adherents on the upgrade pathway while possibly offering competition some new(ish) faces: namely Samsung Galaxy XR, Valve’s Steam Frame, and the current Apple Vision Pro M5 refresh. Okay, that’s less of a hunch, and more of a consensus from what everyone’s heard.

What is marginally more certain though is Meta doesn’t seem to be in the manufacturing stage just yet of anything, at least not according to the most recent supply chain leaks, or lack thereof, so I’d expect for a lot more hubbub midway through next year. Whatever the case, I’ve got my eye out for all of the above.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • polysix

    Yay… more quest standalone shit to hold the entire VR industry back with.

    • Hussain X

      Quest lineup is the most used PCVR headset on Steam.

      • Herbert Werters

        The thing is that there are now only mobile VR ports available on PCs. That's the problem, and it distorts a lot of things. It's one of the things holding back the VR industry. It also dampens the interest of “core” gamers.

        • Dragon Marble

          It's not because those games "have to run on a mobile chip". It's because they have to have a low budge.

          They have to have a low budge because there aren't enough PCVR buyers. There have never been — even before standalone was a thing.

          Maybe things would've been different if Valve had continued to support their platform with games.

          Stop blaming standalone. The Quest headsets actually brought more people into PCVR.

          • Herbert Werters

            Like so many others, you don’t really understand. I’m talking about hybrid games that can be played in VR and flat. They offer options. Like Resident Evil and other games on the PS5. It costs hardly anything more to develop and offers so much more. It hasn’t even been tried to see if this might be a way to get more “core” gamers interested in VR. There’s a big difference when you play flat games in VR.

          • Dragon Marble

            Only 2% of RE4 players played in VR. Probably only a small part of that 2% represent extra sales.

            Adding VR mode definitely costs more than "hardly anything". Otherwise Flat2VR wouldn't be selling Roboquest for $30.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      No it"s not, any non standalone/tethered headset is actually holding the entire VR industry back. Wireless PCVR has become on par with DP (for the latest headsets with a real wifi 7/6Ghz router, and using stuff like SteamVR's foveated streaming).

  • Dragon Marble

    This is consistent with the budge cut. They are changing the plan from "prioritizing a 2026 release" to "taking extra time".

    Why? Part of it is the momentum they see from the glasses, which is where they are shifting resources to.

    They other reason is that Meta sees no competition. They took a look at the Vision Pro, Galaxy XR, and Steam Frame, and decided that none of them poses enough competition to warrant any urgency on their side.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Or they feel that the UI improvements they have come up with so far are not yet enough to bring Quest up to the much smoother user experience on visionOS/Android XR, which is why the Aul/Cairns memo said the release date was pushed back to

      give us a lot more breathing room to get the details right. […] There’s a lot coming in hot with tight bring-up schedules and big changes to our core UX, and we won’t compromise on landing a fully polished and reliable experience, […]

  • Stephen Bard

    The "Quest 4" obviously needs OLED displays with a somewhat higher resolution, but only if it doesn't reduce the FOVs below that of the Quest 3. No battery on a tether!

    • kraeuterbutter

      for most ist needs a batterpack on the back, like the pico4
      also the pico4 is more heavy than a quest3 it feels half the weight on your head

      OLED – maybe to expensive..
      we dont want OLED which is not micro-Oled…
      normal Oled always comes with Mura until now

      resolution: 2560×2560 would be nice, its still a mobile headset

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth in April 2021:

    People are also asking about the Quest 3, which doesn’t exist yet, and everyone who is listening to us who is a reporter there isn’t a Quest 3, there’s only a Quest 2, but I did hint at an AMA earlier this year about Quest Pro because we do have a lot of things in development where we want to introduce new functionality to the headset along the kinds that people theorize that we would want to introduce, and that’s a little ways off still. It’s still not gonna happen this year.For those who are curious, Quest 2 is going to be in the market for a while – for a long while, and it’s gonna be, you know, I think the best bet for the most accessible way to get into VR and have a great experience.


    Quest 2 was sold from 2020-10 to 2024-06 when they ran out of stock, so almost four years, and was officially discontinued in 2024-09 with the Quest 3S announcement.

    Quest 3 released in 2023-10, 2.5 years after the above statement. And with the same lifespan it would have to be replaced by 2027-09. But with the prototypes targeting 2026 all canceled and the more Pro like Phoenix pushed to early 2027, Quest 3 may be their full featured gaming HMD for an even longer while.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    As long as their next upgrade headset isn't tethered and still has everything in the headset/headstrap.

  • pixxelpusher

    With the next Quest described as an "immersive gaming" headset and being a “large upgrade” to Quest 3 it makes sense to use the new pancake lens design from the Boba 3 prototype and have a wide FOV. It's what's needed for immersive gaming and what most gamers want. It would set Quest apart from all other headsets that are still stuck in the 100 degree field limit.