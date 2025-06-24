Meta and Microsoft unveiled the Quest 3S Xbox Edition, a limited edition bundle that launches today, packing in everything you need for both XR and Xbox cloud gaming.

Make no bones about it: this isn’t Xbox’s long-awaited answer to PlayStation VR—i.e. it’s not a headset that you can hook up to your Xbox to play VR games. Essentially, it’s a new, limited edition colorway of the standard Quest 3S (128GB), skinned in Xbox’s Carbon Black and Velocity Green. Ok, it is slightly more than that.

Priced at $399.99, in the box you’ll also find a pair of matching Touch Plus controllers for VR and MR gameplay, a limited edition Xbox controller, matching Elite Strap (not the extended battery edition), and a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

That said, the bundle is actually a pretty good deal if you wanted to purchase everything separately, which would otherwise cost you around $490. Here’s the breakdown: Quest 3S 128GB with controllers ($299), Quest Elite Strap ($69), standard Xbox controller ($64), and 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($60).

Granted, if you already have a supported Xbox controller and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you don’t need the special edition Quest 3S, as Meta and Microsoft introduced Xbox cloud gaming on Quest in late 2023, supporting Quest 2 and above, letting you play over 400 cloud streaming-supported games.

Notably, Quest 3S Xbox Edition also comes along with a three-month subscription to Meta’s Horizon+ game service, which is normally priced at $8 per month. Horizon+ lets you download 30+ Quest games, such as Asgard’s Wrath 2 (2023), Red Matter (2018), and Demeo (2021), as well as two select games each month and keep them as long as you’re a subscriber.

If you’re on the fence, make sure to check out our review of Quest 3S for all the specs and deep dive impressions.

While the Quest 3S Xbox Edition was initially announced at Connect 2024 last April, Meta is also gearing up to offer a few other XR headsets too that we still haven’t heard about.

Meta tapped ASUS Republic of Gamers and Lenovo to create entirely new headsets running Horizon OS—the first third-party companies to do so. Meta says the Asus headset is targeting performance, while Lenovo is looking to target “productivity, learning, and entertainment.”

In the meanwhile, you can find the Quest 3S Xbox Edition starting today over on meta.com, Best Buy in the US, and Argos and EE in the UK. The companies say supplies are “extremely limited,” so once they’re gone, they’re gone.