Meta and Microsoft unveiled the Quest 3S Xbox Edition, a limited edition bundle that launches today, packing in everything you need for both XR and Xbox cloud gaming.

Make no bones about it: this isn’t Xbox’s long-awaited answer to PlayStation VR—i.e. it’s not a headset that you can hook up to your Xbox to play VR games. Essentially, it’s a new, limited edition colorway of the standard Quest 3S (128GB), skinned in Xbox’s Carbon Black and Velocity Green. Ok, it is slightly more than that.

Priced at $399.99, in the box you’ll also find a pair of matching Touch Plus controllers for VR and MR gameplay, a limited edition Xbox controller, matching Elite Strap (not the extended battery edition), and a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

That said, the bundle is actually a pretty good deal if you wanted to purchase everything separately, which would otherwise cost you around $490. Here’s the breakdown: Quest 3S 128GB with controllers ($299), Quest Elite Strap ($69), standard Xbox controller ($64), and 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($60).

Granted, if you already have a supported Xbox controller and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you don’t need the special edition Quest 3S, as Meta and Microsoft introduced Xbox cloud gaming on Quest in late 2023, supporting Quest 2 and above, letting you play over 400 cloud streaming-supported games.

Notably, Quest 3S Xbox Edition also comes along with a three-month subscription to Meta’s Horizon+ game service, which is normally priced at $8 per month. Horizon+ lets you download 30+ Quest games, such as Asgard’s Wrath 2 (2023), Red Matter (2018), and Demeo (2021), as well as two select games each month and keep them as long as you’re a subscriber.

If you’re on the fence, make sure to check out our review of Quest 3S for all the specs and deep dive impressions.

While the Quest 3S Xbox Edition was initially announced at Connect 2024 last April, Meta is also gearing up to offer a few other XR headsets too that we still haven’t heard about.

Meta tapped ASUS Republic of Gamers and Lenovo to create entirely new headsets running Horizon OS—the first third-party companies to do so. Meta says the Asus headset is targeting performance, while Lenovo is looking to target “productivity, learning, and entertainment.”

In the meanwhile, you can find the Quest 3S Xbox Edition starting today over on meta.com, Best Buy in the US, and Argos and EE in the UK. The companies say supplies are “extremely limited,” so once they’re gone, they’re gone.

  • g-man

    umm, ok. Round 2 of taking hardware that could already stream – but not play – Xbox games and slapping the name Xbox on it for some reason. Well sort of round 2 – the Ally X(box) was announced but not released yet while this is launched same day. Feels a bit "see what sticks" but sure, whatever.

    It's a little surprising they didn't do it with the top end device (Q3) as with the Ally but again, meh, it works.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: for Microsoft, this is about "Xbox Game Pass" everywhere; for Meta, this is about drawing in flat game players that so far ignored VR; for VR users, this means you can now (for a limited time) get a black Quest 3S. And that's about it.

    I wonder how much Microsoft was even involved with this. Sure, they have partnered with Meta before, for example announcing Office 365 support for Quest Pro, but all this meant was that the web version of Office would run on the Quest browser, just like in any other browser on any other platform, without any real adaptions for VR.

    This looks the same: Microsoft "supports" Quest and even allows using their brand, but what you get is just another Game Pass client that runs the exact same flat games they already offer on other platforms, again incl. any browser.

    So besides the color scheme and bundling hardware that you'd otherwise have to buy separately, the level of Microsoft's engagement seems to be limited to getting Game Pass onto anything from Xbox to toasters. This is part of their ongoing attempt to shift their gaming efforts from a trailing console platform to offering a gaming subscription service for a monthly fees everywhere, incl. the platforms of their competitors. They invested billions into Xbox and went on a very expensive spending spree, acquiring gaming heavy weights like Bethesda, id Software, Activision, King and many more, and want to recoup that by making sure that whatever piece of tech you use, you'll have the opportunity to pay them money.

    I seriously doubt they care about Quest itself. In February we learned that John Carmack personally tried to convince Microsoft to allow Team Beef to sell the official game files of Doom, Quake and Wolfenstein with their ports for Quest on Meta's Horizon Store, of course paying Microsoft for the use. Carmack even offered to personally guarantee USD 1M in revenue as an incentive. And if Microsoft cared at least a little bit about VR games on Quest, all they would have had to do was say yes and then collect the money, as Team Beef had already done all the hard work. Using the game files from the PC version was already working, and all Team Beef was asking for was the permission to make it more convenient for Quest users to buy and play classic titles, all now owned by Microsoft. Microsoft said no.

    For Meta the advantages are more obvious. Quest and VR in general have had a hard time to draw in regular PC and console players, so Meta probably hopes that the Xbox brand with the option to play tons of AAA via Game Pass, even if these are all flat games, will draw in more users that very likely will give VR games at least a try. Lowering the entry barrier is probably also the reason why they went with the cheaper and way more popular Quest 3S instead of Quest 3, which would offer a clearer image for flat gaming on a virtual screen. And officially partnering with Microsoft should address trust issues regarding ongoing support, so this (hopefully) won't end up like Netflix first neglecting their Quest client, and then finally completely dropping it and just pointing Quest users to use the browser version available everywhere.

    A couple of hardcore Xbox fans will probably jump on board just because it says Xbox somewhere. Not sure how large the group of Game Pass users longing for large, virtual screens will turn out to be. And for others into VR, but not into the Quest 2/3 color scheme, this will be the first (mostly) black consumer HMD since the 2019 Quest 1/Rift S, ignoring the rather expensive and quickly discontinued Quest Pro in "professional" black. Unfortunately this is only a limited edition, which doesn't bode well for those hoping that this might be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Or those not convinced by Meta's HMD color selection, which is sort of the spectral opposite of the color selection once available on the Ford Model T:

    Any color the customer wants, as long as it's black. – Henry Ford in his auto-biography.

  • Sofian

    Fresnel lenses should be banned.

  • Paul Tomlinson

    I'm going to offer a positive take on this—while I agree it's mostly a marketing gimmick, and the Fresnel lenses of the 3S hobble the experience overall. But despite those shortcomings, I had also tried the XBox cloud gaming on the Quest family of devices and found it to be generally exceptional.

    I do not have much time for gaming these days, sadly, so I let the subscription lapse. But if I had that time, enough to justify the expense (even an hour a week) this is absolutely the way I would engage in that gaming. The ready access to an expansive library, good quality and responsiveness on the streaming tech, the size/quality/privacy of the virtual screen, are all winning points and for me outshine the shortcomings.