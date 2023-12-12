Tiny Stunt Racer ‘Micro Machines’ is Coming to Quest & PC VR in January, Trailer Here

Stunt track racer Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem is about to race onto Quest and SteamVR headsets next month, bringing along with it a heavy dose of nostalgia for playing with pint-sized cars and connecting up track pieces.

Developed by Wimo Games, Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem is slated to come with a number of game modes which hope to get you looping around both in VR and in MR—provided you own a Quest 2/3/Pro headset, that is.

Features include:

Track Building: Build incredible tracks using an intuitive system to manipulate, switch, and place pieces. Build loop-de-loops, and stretches suspended in mid-air to achieve speeds no toy car has ever reached. Missions: Build and race in campaign mode, where different objectives require picking the right car and course to get the job done! Some objectives require a fast car and a track built for speed, while others demand a monster truck that can rack up destruction points. Car Modification: Unlock and collect vehicles, skins, and car parts for faster racing and bigger stunts. Modify car stats when you change out parts to adjust speed, acceleration, stunts , grip, and more! Mixed Reality: Build tracks anywhere! Race over sofas, on top of tables, and around sleepy pets. Survive the gauntlet mode and climb the weekly leaderboard!

Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem is coming to Quest and SteamVR headsets on January 4th, 2024. You can wishlist it today on the Meta Quest Store and Steam.