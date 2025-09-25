Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 developer Asobo Studio announced it’s finally releasing the game on PS5 and PS5 Pro later this year, with PSVR 2 support slated to follow in 2026 as a free update.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is set to launch on the PS5 platform on December 8th, bringing with it up to 125 aircraft in the ‘Aviator Edition’, including aviation history’s most iconic: from ultralights, fighter jets, helicopters to commercial airliners.

There’s no word yet on whether multiplayer (cross-play or otherwise) will be available at launch, however it looks as though the PS5 port isn’t going to be a ‘lite’ version. Asobo says in a PS blogpost it will let you fly “anywhere on the globe at any time of day or year, land at over 40,000 airports and runways and at over 60,000 helipads.”

The studio says PSVR 2 owners will be able to jump in with Sense controllers when the free update arrives sometime in 2026. There’s no word yet of whether PS5-compatible HOTAS, such as the Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4, will be supported.

Here’s a breakdown of all versions officially launching on December 8th, including pre-order links:

Notably, if you pre-order any edition, you’ll receive the Northrop T38-A Talon for free. Pre-orders of the Deluxe, Premium Deluxe or Aviator Editions also include early access a few days before official launch (Dec. 3rd).

What’s more, you may be able to take part in a beta test before launch. To apply for the ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator Insider Program’, simply sign up over at the game’s Insider Registration Portal, complete the survey and make sure to check ‘PlayStation 5’ as your preferred platform.