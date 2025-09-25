Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 developer Asobo Studio announced it’s finally releasing the game on PS5 and PS5 Pro later this year, with PSVR 2 support slated to follow in 2026 as a free update.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is set to launch on the PS5 platform on December 8th, bringing with it up to 125 aircraft in the ‘Aviator Edition’, including aviation history’s most iconic: from ultralights, fighter jets, helicopters to commercial airliners.

There’s no word yet on whether multiplayer (cross-play or otherwise) will be available at launch, however it looks as though the PS5 port isn’t going to be a ‘lite’ version. Asobo says in a PS blogpost it will let you fly “anywhere on the globe at any time of day or year, land at over 40,000 airports and runways and at over 60,000 helipads.”

The studio says PSVR 2 owners will be able to jump in with Sense controllers when the free update arrives sometime in 2026. There’s no word yet of whether PS5-compatible HOTAS, such as the Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4, will be supported.

Here’s a breakdown of all versions officially launching on December 8th, including pre-order links:

Notably, if you pre-order any edition, you’ll receive the Northrop T38-A Talon for free. Pre-orders of the Deluxe, Premium Deluxe or Aviator Editions also include early access a few days before official launch (Dec. 3rd).

What’s more, you may be able to take part in a beta test before launch. To apply for the ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator Insider Program’, simply sign up over at the game’s Insider Registration Portal, complete the survey and make sure to check ‘PlayStation 5’ as your preferred platform.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • polysix

    Very good news. More like this and less branded cartoon crud for quests and standalone thanks.

  • xyzs

    Quite a bad news, they barely have a proper Windows version, now they want to spend their resources for one more platform…
    Also, there are so many major issues that are still not fixed after one year, such as bugs, bad UI designs (the controller setup is such a nightmare compared to xplane….), poor unrealistic flight physics, broken aircraft behaviors, poor airport tower and ground staff AI, etc etc
    It would be better to spend time on fixing what is broken, rather than expanding their broken product, but I guess it makes less money polishing a product that is already sold rather than selling it to new people who don't know yet.

    • Aeroflux

      I'm hoping this enforces some discipline to improve the current state of the game. VR has been really bad ever since launch, a complete sideshow with very embarassing bugs. The last patch messed up the LoD on cockpits so some items just don't render until you practically plant your face on top of them.

      I have a decent setup collecting dust alongside the collectors edition of this game. To say I am not happy with the current level of quality is putting it mildly. PSVR2 owners beware. Do NOT pre-order.

      • bviktor

        Yeah, unfortunately I keep reading the comments under each Steam news article they put out, but it keeps getting a negative tone, asking about bugs that persist since release, or new ones introduced like you mentioned. That part is quite sad.

        In any case, I really hope the PS5 / PSVR2 port will be tolerable, and also that they eventually fix at least some of the outstanding bugs.

        One that keeps popping up is career mode which they say is "broken", whatever that means. But I, for one, don't really care about that, so… to each their own I guess.

        What I'd really like to do is play the new Orbx Jurassic World addon with it, but according to their page it seems Windows-only… I just asked them on IG, but I'm not holding my breath…

    • bviktor

      I seriously doubt such bugs need to be fixed thrice on all 3 platforms.

      I also doubt the people who work on the PS5 port are the same people that work on fixing bugs for the existing games.

      In other news, you can both fix bugs and add new platforms at the same time, it's not mutually exclusive.

      So no, this is excellent news, especially to PS5, let alone PSVR2 owners, such as myself.