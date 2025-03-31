Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 supports PC VR headsets, although you’ll also need a pretty beefy rig to even run it. Now, players are getting the much-requested fixed foveated rendering feature, saving on compute and boosting performance.

Microsoft Flight Sim fans have been waiting for native support for foveated rendering for some time now, and now developer Asobo Studio has pushed its ‘Sim Update 2’ beta which brings both fixed foveated rendering to the game.

Foveated rendering is a technique that lowers the resolution in your peripheral vision, reducing your GPU’s workload and upping frames per second (FPS) you can render. When activated in the VR Settings menu, it uses Quad View rendering, which can add to your CPU overhead, the studio warns.

Image courtesy ‘IceManDBB’

While fixed foveated rendering is available to all PC VR headset users who opt-in to the beta update today, there’s no word on when to expect dynamic foveated rendering, which allows users with eye-tracking even more performance gains.

Dynamic foveated rendering does this by only rendering where you’re looking at the highest quality, leaving all else outside of your focal vision to be rendered at low resolution. Of course, a PC VR headset with eye-tracking is required for this, which in similar applications can double performance.

SEE ALSO
'Star Wars' Actor Daisy Ridley to Star in VR Experience 'Trailblazer' Coming to Quest in March

It does seem to be in the works though, as Asobo says in the settings screen above “it can be used with Eye-Tracking when available for best use,” although the company hasn’t provided a timeline when it will turn on the feature.

That said, Asobo is working with Pimax, which has been an official peripheral partner for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 since November, to bring this and other VR-specific features to game.

Notably, we haven’t seen mention of any of this in the official Sim Update 2 changelog, so we’ll be keeping an eye on YouTuber ‘VR Flight Sim Guy’, who regularly dives into MFS2024, and was also one of the first to report the new fixed foveated rendering feature. You can check out his video below showing off the new performance gains.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • JanO

    @Ben

    A few recent RTVR articles present ETFR as much more effective than it actually is. The way our eyes and head move when looking around in VR already benefits from simple fixed foveated rendering. The complex and costly addition of eye tracking only adds about 25% to the performance gain obtained from just FFR. Furthermore, ETFR being a reactive tech, there's a both a processing delay & cost to ETFR. In real gameplay, your head movement will usually follow your eye movement by the time ETFR has done its thing.

    This tech will mostly be used to spy on you and profile you for even more targetted ads.

    • Dragon Marble

      In real gameplay, your head movement will usually follow your eye movement by the time ETFR has done its thing.

      That's absolutely not the case. You obviously haven't tried any ETFR headsets.

      And, if "the way our eyes and head move" is good enough, why do they need eye tracking for targeted ads? Which way is it?

  • eadVrim

    PSVR2 is really cool in this simulator cause of vibrant colors, deep black, high brightness and more natural 3D, but it needs more options to be activated like (eye tracking and HDR)