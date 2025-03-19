Mil-sim Shooter ‘Onward’ is Getting Its “biggest update ever” in 2.0 Release Next Week

Onward (2020), the mil-sim shooter from Meta-owned Downpour Interactive, announced its big 2.0 update is coming next week, promising to be its “biggest update ever” since the game’s early access launch in 2016.

Coming March 25th on all supported platforms, Onward’s 2.0 update is slated to include a “remastered fan favorite map”, a brand new map, over a dozen new weapons, and the ability to select and customize an Operator before going into a match, the studio says in a Meta blogpost.

With the 2.0 update, Downpour Interactive says the studio has “completely redone our weapons and utilities—this means both graphically and polishing their functionality,” noting it also includes 13 new weapons, which will include a pump-action shotgun and revolver for the first time. Every weapon and piece of equipment has gotten a redesign, such as weapon models, accessories, drones, and even smoke grenades, the studio says.

At startup, you’ll also find a cadre of 20 operators to choose from, which now features the first inclusion of female operators.

Onward 2.0 is also set to include the overhauled fan favorite ‘Downfall’ map, as well as a new map in ‘Overgrowth’, which are “more graphically advanced than our current maps.”

“We tried to push the limits of what we could do visually, while also bringing in new terrain tactics, by introducing ladders to gain different tactical viewpoints as an example,” the studio says. “There are two goals when it comes to both the new weapons, and these new maps: iterate and improve on what’s already in the game, while providing players with new and exciting ways to play the game at the same time.”

You can check out the full list of changes coming to Onward in its 2.0 update over on Downpour Interactive’s latest blogpost, which includes various quality of life updates.

Like all other updates, the Onward 2.0 update is slated to arrive to the game for free. You can grab Onward over on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, and Steam for PC VR headsets, where it’s priced at $25. You can also nab it on Meta’s Quest+ subscription service for free.

