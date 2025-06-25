New ‘Kayak VR’ DLC Lets You Go Cave-kayaking with a Friend in a Beautiful Yet Terrifying Locale

Better Than Life has released a new paid DLC environment for its multiplayer kayaking game Kayak VR: Mirage (2022), this time taking inspiration from Yucatán, Mexico for some lush cenotes and mysterious caves.

The game’s new Yucatán DLC is now available across PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets, priced at $8 as an optional paid DLC.

The studio also released a ‘Complete Edition’ version of the game that bundles in all DLC for $33, including the base game and previously released Soča Valley, Slovenia, and Yucatán locations.

Better Than Life says that, although the Yucatán was originally started as a “smaller scale” add-on, it eventually turned “into another massive undertaking.”

“Yucatán is unique to explore in multiplayer, seeing your buddy’s flashlight illuminate the way feels really special,” the studio says. “It also features some of the most difficult races so if you enjoy racing this should provide a challenge. We hope you enjoy this new experience that feels different from the previous environments you’ve explored in Kayak VR.”

You can find all editions of the game over on Steam for PC VR headsets, and the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, with the Yucatán DLC available for bundled or separate purchase.