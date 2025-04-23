The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered just released on PC and console, offering up a modern, refreshed version of Bethesda’s beloved 2006 open world RPG. And before we could even say “stop right there, criminal scum!”, VR players are already under the hood.

One of Bethesda’s most notable improvements has been bringing Oblivion to Unreal Engine 5 rather than the game’s original Gamebryo engine, meaning it not only featues improved textures, character, models animations, and lighting, but it’s also effectively opening up the game to modders who want to jump in thanks to ‘Praydog’s UEVR plugin (link below).

By now, UEVR is pretty feature-rich, including support for 6DOF head movement, full stereoscopic 3D, frontend GUI for easy process injection, support for OpenXR runtimes, as well as motion controller support. Still, intrepid UEVR users will need to tinker with settings to make a specific mod profile that plays well with the game—something YouTuber ‘LunchAndVR’ is doing right now.

Check out the gameplay video below to see LunchAndVR’s early attempt at bringing Oblivion to VR:

In the video’s description, LunchAndVR says these are still “very early tests,” noting they still don’t have full 6DOF profiles to share just yet due to motion controls causing some crashes.

Still, early tests look pretty promising, as LunchAndVR takes on rats and zombies in a richly detailed dungeon, replete with dynamic lighting, further noting the mod “runs really well indoors, but lower performance outdoors.”

Granted, the video above was created using a fairly beefy rig, and you’ll probably need one too. It’s only on medium graphics settings with DLSS, using a Quest 3 with Virtual Desktop’s VDXR runtime set on ‘Ultra’. As for PC specs, LunchAndVR is running the game at 72hz refresh rate via an Nvidia RTX 4090, Intel Core i9-13900 CPU, and 64GB of RAM.

While not finalized, VR users can jump into Oblivion today by downloading Praydog’s UEVR mod and possibly a few test profiles currently being shared. Namely, LunchAndVR has shared two specific profiles: a 6DOF profile from ‘Keyser’ that adjusts for better performance in VR (Google Drive download) and a 3DOF profile from ‘Pande4360’ that also includes VR performance adjustments (Google Drive download).

You’ll of course need an original copy of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for PC. LunchAndVR notes it will work with the version available on Steam, but also the version available through Xbox’s PC Game Pass.