Are you an artist, designer, or creative technologist working with XR, immersive storytelling, or interactive media? Do you have a project that needs time, space, and expert guidance to fully take shape? If so, we would love to hear from you.

The PHI Immersive Residency is now accepting applications for its next cohort, on the theme of “XR for Impact”—and we’re calling on creators from North America (including Canada, the United States, Mexico, Greenland, Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, and Bermuda) who are exploring the edges of immersive art, narrative innovation, and experiential design.

A Residency for the Immersive-Minded

Hosted by PHI Studio in Montreal, Canada, and presented in partnership with Agog: The Immersive Media Institute, a grantmaking and capacity-building organization that inspires creators and changemakers to use XR for good, the residency program is designed to support creators by offering collaborative opportunities with PHI Studio experts and resources.

The residency offers artists the chance to spend four weeks developing an immersive or interactive project with the support of PHI’s internationally recognized team. The program is open to artists whose projects address and engage audiences in contemporary challenges and urgent global issues.

PHI Studio is known for producing and touring groundbreaking experiences like Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. Our in-house expertise spans creative direction, technical design, narrative development, and large-scale immersive production. This residency offers early access to that network, those skills, and the freedom to focus deeply on your work.

This is a residency for projects in their development phase to conceptualize, plan, and prototype. It’s a space to experiment, test, and evolve your vision with the guidance of a team that knows how to bring immersive work to audiences around the world.

What You’ll Get

4 weeks in residence at PHI Studio in Montreal

Project Development Support: Tailored support and mentorship from PHI Studio during the residency, including assistance with conceptualization, creation, scenography, production, technical development, and programming support, or other PHI Studio expertise

A grant of $15,000 CAD to support the work carried out throughout the residency program

Accommodation for the duration of the residency, round-trip travel expenses and local transportation for artists residing outside of Montréal metropolitan area for the duration of the residency.

Access to PHI’s creative community, industry network, and technical tools

We are especially interested in projects that engage with immersive media in fresh and unexpected ways like extended reality (XR) technologies, artificial intelligence, and immersive sound or audio.

Who Should Apply?

This residency is open to artists, groups, or collectives working in immersive, XR, interactive or experiential disciplines. You don’t need to have all the answers, but you should have a strong concept, a willingness to explore, and a clear idea of how PHI Studio’s support could help push your work further.

We welcome applications from emerging and established creators alike, and we encourage artists from underrepresented communities to apply.

How to Apply

The application process is simple:

Go to the residency application page Read through the residency details and eligibility Submit your application form and your project proposal

Deadline to apply: June 24, 2025, at 11:59 PM EDT

Questions? Reach out to us at phiimmersive@phi.ca. We can’t wait to see what you’re working on!