[Industry Direct] Pimax Launches ‘SuperOpen’ to Empower Developers and Shape the Next Era of VR

As we celebrate our tenth anniversary, we at Pimax are excited to introduce SuperOpen, a long-term initiative that opens our technology to the global community and invites developers, creators, and enthusiasts to help shape the next era of virtual reality.

Industry Direct by Pimax Industry Direct is our program for sponsors who want to speak directly to the Road to VR newsletter audience. Industry Direct posts are written by sponsors with no involvement from the Road to VR editorial team and do not appear in our front-page editorial feed. Industry Direct sponsors help make Road to VR possible.

SuperOpen is not a new product and it is not a marketing slogan. It is a commitment to openness and a belief that VR hardware should evolve in a more flexible and sustainable way. Over the past decade, the VR industry has made significant progress, but it has also been limited by closed ecosystems and hardware that becomes outdated too quickly. We believe it is time for a different approach.

Why We Created SuperOpen

For years, VR users have been asked to replace entire headsets every time a major improvement arrives. Optics change, displays improve, cooling advances, and yet the entire device must be replaced. This is wasteful and does not reflect how modern technology should grow.

Crystal Super was built on a different idea. Instead of a device that stays fixed, it is a platform that can evolve. Its optical engine, front shell, facial interface, and other modules can be changed as new innovations appear. This makes the headset something you can refine, not something you discard.

Now that Crystal Super is widely available and our production is stable across the world, this is the right moment to open the platform and bring the community into the process.

Opening Our Technology to the World

Pimax has always believed that true innovation comes from sharing. SuperOpen marks the first release of our development resources, and we’ll continue to update and expand them over time.

Developers can now access:

The Platform SDK

The XR SDK

The Driver SDK

The Hardware Development Kit

Full Crystal Super 3D models and schematics

These resources are available to help anyone build new ideas directly on top of the Crystal Super platform. This is only the starting point. We will continue to expand the SDKs based on what the community builds.

As our founder Robin Weng says: “Innovation grows faster when people build together.”

Exploring New Hardware Ideas Together

SuperOpen also gives us the chance to explore bold new module concepts hand in hand with the community. We are currently evaluating several experimental ideas that show how far an open headset platform can go:

An E Ink optical engine for comfortable reading

A seventy PPD clarity module for cinematic viewing

A liquid cooling system for long sessions

A facial tracking front shell for expressive avatars

A high fidelity microphone module for clear spatial voice

Specialized Pilot and Racer editions for simulation fans

Some of these concepts are early studies, and others are already in engineering testing, but all of them will grow through community involvement. Through SuperOpen, we will also provide Crystal Super units, HDKs, and SDKs to selected developers who want to explore these concepts with us.

Building a Living VR Ecosystem

SuperOpen marks an important milestone for our tenth year. More than anything, it represents a shift from building product generations to supporting a platform that keeps evolving. When hardware and software grow together with the community, we extend product life, reduce waste, and encourage meaningful innovation.

To support this, we have opened: The SuperOpen Developer Discord

Once inside, developers and creators can share ideas, collaborate on modules, receive feedback from Pimax engineering teams, and access support across development, supply chain, and promotion. SuperOpen is not only a place to discuss ideas. It is a space designed to help those ideas turn into real hardware and real experiences.

Shaping the Next Ten Years of VR Together

The launch of Crystal Super is not the finish line for us. It is the beginning of a platform that will continue to grow year after year. SuperOpen reflects our belief that openness and collaboration are the most powerful forces in VR today.

To everyone who has supported Pimax over the past decade, and to everyone who will join us now, thank you. We invite developers, creators, engineers, and VR enthusiasts to help define what the next ten years of virtual reality will look like.

Let us shape the future of VR together.