Project Wingman, an upcoming aerial combat game for PC, is finally set to launch on December 1st. In addition to traditional monitor support, developer Sector D2 says that SteamVR headset support is coming on launch day too.

The game, which was born out of a successful Kickstarter back in mid-2018, lets you fly a number of fighter jets across various missions and game modes, something the game’s Steam page says will range from “intense aerial dogfights to large scale ground assault in an alternate scorched earth setting.”

Now Sector D2 says VR support for Project Wingman is arriving at launch, which will provide a “1:1 experience with traditional players,” which puts you in the cockpit for some high-flying dogfighting against users with regular monitors.

Although you’ll be able to use any traditional controller, be it a HOTAS setup or gamepad, VR motion controllers are unfortunately not supported at this time. The team investigated motion control support during early prototyping, but it sadly never made it past the testing phase.

“If there’s enough demand we can try reinvestigating it, of course, as it was an interesting novelty, and an option for those of us without controllers,” the studio says.

Users playing in VR will likely need a higher than min-spec VR-ready computer to run it without a hitch. Lead developer Abi Rahmani says that, while using his Windows VR headset, he was able to playing at “very playable frame rates cranked all the way up at 150% render scaling.”

Granted, the following components below shouldn’t be considered officially recommended specs, but it should give you an idea of how the game will run on your computer.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16GB DDR4 at 2133MHz

GPU: GTX 1070

To see VR support in action, check out full mission ‘Operation Blackout’ played in VR below: