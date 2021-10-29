If you’re a PS Plus member, you’ll be able to nab three top PSVR titles for free this November that will have you playing from now until the Holiday season.

October was a bit of a bust for PSVR owners, as PS Plus only gave out flatscreen titles Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X. You can still get those until November 1st, although you might want to save some room on your SSD for these top-rated titles.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

This physics-based zombie slasher from Skydance Interactive is super immersive and offers up a substantial campaign that pits you against hordes of walkers and human gangs alike across post-apocalyptic neighborhoods of New Orleans.

You might think of it as a pared down RPG with open world elements, which was totally built from the ground-up for VR. We liked it so much we gave The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners our Oculus Quest Game of the Year in 2020, and it’s only gotten better since thanks to some choice DLC drops since launch.

Until You Fall

Until You Fall is a roguelite adventure from VR veteran studio Schell Games that offers up challenging combat which will have to itching to enhance your weapons as you fight, fall and rise again. Every time you’ll grow a bit stronger as you battle through the stylized neon environment and strike down hordes of magic-infused monstrosities.

We gave it a solid [8/10] in our full review on Quest when it came in late 2020 for its deep combat systems that makes for meaningful strategic choices about the weapons you bring to the battlefield and the way that you use them.

The Persistence

The Persistence (2018) is another roguelike, this time serving up a sci-fi horror-themed environment full of zombies. Created by Firesprite Games, this PSVR exclusive offers asymmetrical gameplay by allowing a single VR player to haunt the procedurally generated levels while a friend connects via their phone or tablet to disable (or enable) traps, baddies, and scavenge for goodies.

Don’t forget to pick up standard PS4 and PS5 titles First Class Trouble, Knockout City, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for free starting November 1st.