Sony introduced hand-tracking support for PSVR 2 back in December, offering up the ability for developers to update their games and let players go hands-on thanks to the headset’s on-board tracking cameras. Now, beloved wizardry game Waltz of the Wizard (2019) is the first to implement hand-tracking on PSVR 2.

Waltz of the Wizard has grown leaps and bounds since it was first released as a free demo for HTC Vive in 2016, where it first let players muck around in a tower-top alchemy lab.

Its paid release in 2019 brought with it a host of new abilities and voiced characters, and fairly deep magic-based combat system and accompanying dungeon to fight through and explore, which was brought to the game in its major ‘Natural Magic’ expansion released in 2021.

But Waltz of the Wizard developer Aldin Dynamics isn’t done with the game yet, which has garnered nearly 9,000 reviews on Quest alone.

While the game is now the first to boast hand-tracking on PSVR 2, the studio is no stranger to leveraging the newest tech to make their flagship VR game one of the most immersive. Even in 2016, it was clear Waltz of the Wizard was something special, as Aldin Dynamics used its own data analytics and visualization tool Ghostline to prototype the game’s level design and gameplay—basically an unheard amount of attention paid to actual users of the game.

Waltz of the Wizard was designed from the very beginning with natural hand interaction in mind, ensuring that every gesture and interaction feels intuitive and magical,” the studio says in a blogpost. “The range of features includes natural grabbing and throwing of objects, subtle poking and touching, smooth movement and snap turning, numerous magical hand abilities and detailed gestures for communicating with the character Skully.”

The studio says the free update not only brings hand-tracking to the PSVR 2 game, but now Skully responds to hand gestures and natural interactions that they call “lifelike and immersive, creating a sense of connection that truly brings the virtual world to life.”

To boot, the studio says all PSVR 2 hand-tracking features are available in Quest version now, which got its own hand-tracking update in 2020. The new hand-tracking guidebook, Handbook, will be added in a separate Quest update in “the near future” however.

If you already own Waltz of the Wizard on PSVR 2, you should see the free update today. If not, and you’re interested in weaving your own magical spells and potions, you can nab it over on the PlayStation Store, priced at $20.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Christian Schildwaechter

    I doubt we will see much hand tracking in PSVR2 games, but one rumor about its release was that Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan wanted to drop VR due to its limited success, while Sony Japan's movie division wanted Sony to stay in consumer XR in case watching movies on HMDs became popular.

    Sony Pictures generates about USD 10bn in yearly revenue producing and distributing movies, TV shows etc., so they'd have the content to get a movie streaming service for PSVR2 started, similar to Apple TV on AVP, just with a lower resolution HMD. This and similar non-gaming uses would probably be a better match for hand tracking, more convenient than either holding a controllers while watching a movie, or having to find one every time you need some controls.

    On Quest, all tracking is handled by the Hexagon signal processor that's part of the Qualcomm SoC. A very clever solution that kept CPU and GPU free for games on Quest 1, and allowed to improve tracking over time with both better software and faster Hexagon DSPs. PSVR2 includes a smaller SoC for at least room tracking and simple re-projections, which work even without connecting a PS5. Onboard tracking saves bandwidth by not sending back raw camera data, but if the SoC now also does hand tracking, I wonder if this will limit Sony's options to improve tracking over time. Or whether they'll split it like with eye tracking, where gaze direction is most likely determined onboard from camera data, while the PS5 APU performs the compute expensive motion estimation required for ETFR.

  • eadVrim

    Sony should first fix the sh*t tracking of the PSVR2 headset on PC. or stop selling the adaptor.

  • 石雨濛

    Looks like a waky meme game – not sure how much lasting fun it will be when you hear that head repeat his quips for the 10th time … more of a tech demo.

    The hand tracking looks pretty good though. I think Sony needs to add hand tracking into GT7, that would then be the pen-ultimate VR experience – hands mapped to the stearing wheel.

  • Sven Viking

    Nice, I hadn’t even seen the news that it supports hand tracking now.