Quest Gets Disney+ App With Downloads for Offline Viewing, But No 3D Movies Like Vision Pro

The Disney+ video streaming service is finally available on Quest. While better late than never, it’s actually missing out on a few key features for now.



The News

The Horizon Store finally has it own dedicated Disney+ app, which supports Quest 2, Quest 3 and Quest 3S. The app lets you stream the full catalogue of 2D videos on Quest and also download and replay them when offline.

While most content is served up in 1080p, the app also includes select titles in Dolby Vision 4K HDR on Quest 3/S (streaming only), as well as a limited selection of content from Hulu and ESPN.

There a few caveats though. For now, the app is US-only; Disney says it will rollout international availability in early 2026. What’s more, it’s lacking the ability to stream 3D film, like the Apple Vision Pro app does, which came to the headset in 2024 as a launch day feature.

Disney notes that “all content is only available to stream in 2D on Quest devices at this time,” which does seem to leave some room for hope in the future though.

Notably, on Vision Pro, Disney+ subscribers can stream a variety of recent films, including Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers Endgame, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Frozen II, Star Wars Episode VII, and Encanto.

My Take

There doesn’t seem to be any real downside to Disney eventually allowing its 3D films on Quest, which could mean it likely comes down to a few scenarios: Apple may have timed exclusive rights to 3D movies from Disney, or maybe the films have been specifically mastered in a Vision Pro-specific format that can’t be streamed directly to Quest. There’s no saying for now.

Either way, Disney has definitely hit the nail on timing by bringing its (mostly) full app to Quest; new Quest users will likely be looking for all of the same apps they might find on a smart TV, which Quest sadly doesn’t really have yet though, giving Disney some more visibility over competing platforms.

For now, Quest users looking to stream from Netflix, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, or Apple TV need to sign in and stream in Quest’s built-in Internet browser. Native XR video streaming apps include Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, PlutoTV, Starz, and YouTube.