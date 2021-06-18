Racket: Nx (2018), the VR sports game from One Hamsa, just got an update that includes the long-awaited addition of a level editor.

The Israel-based studio has been teasing the update since late May, although fans have been asking for a level editor since it was released in Early Access on PC VR headsets back in 2017.

Now, live as a free update to the game on all supported platforms, editing is done in-game, allowing you to choose from a range of powerups, obstacles, and gadgets to get your ball zooming around the spherical playing field.

FINALLY! 🙌Make your own levels IN VR!

🤾‍♀️Play them SEAMLESSLY!

🌎Make them PUBLIC!

🏆Get them voted for MONTHLY CHALLENGE! RACKET: NX LEVEL EDITOR IS NOW LIVE! 😁😎#racketNXhttps://t.co/LTKaO03kNv pic.twitter.com/vh5Df7Kzgg — One Hamsa (@One_Hamsa) June 17, 2021

If you’ve never played Racket: Nx, it’s a bit like racquetball-meets-Breakout: hit the ball against the wall, try to break the correct hexagonal blocks, and avoid the wrong ones. That’s the basics, but in practice it becomes much more complicated as you go for chain combos and encounter increasingly difficult levels in a race against the clock.

It’s a full-featured game—and quite a workout too. Online play allows you to either play in co-op or PvP, and single player mode lets you go against a lengthy campaign or swat away at an endless survival mode. Just make sure to clear the area, and stay far away from TVs and monitors.

You’ll find Racket: Nx on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift and SteamVR headsets. Check out our full review to find out why we gave it a resounding [8.8/10].