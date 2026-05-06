Remakes of Iconic ’90s Puzzle Games ‘MYST’ & ‘RIVEN’ Finally Come to PSVR 2 This Month

By
Scott Hayden
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Cyan Worlds announced it’s finally bringing remakes of the studio’s most iconic puzzle adventures, MYST (1993) and RIVEN (1997), to PS5 and PSVR 2 this month.

Like the remakes on PC, which were released in 2021 and 2024 respectively, Myst and Riven will support both flatscreen and VR gameplay at launch, which is coming May 19th.

As you’d imagine, both games are very much products of their time, as original puzzles are faithfully recreated alongside adapted visuals, which transforms the games’ original point-and-click still frames into fully explorable 3D environments.

They really are classics for a reason too. If you’ve never played either, you may be surprised to find out just how much of a head-scratcher a majority of puzzles are, often requiring pen and paper so you can keep track of everything.

In case you’ve never actually heard of either game: Myst is a first-person puzzle adventure where you explore a mysterious island by solving intricate, logic-based challenges with almost no hand-holding, piecing together the story through environmental clues and journals.

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Its sequel, Riven, builds on that formula with a more complex, interconnected world and deeper narrative, which you might find demands even more careful observation and deduction as you uncover the secrets of a fractured, surreal civilization.

You can learn more about both in our full reviews of Myst on Quest and Riven on Quest and PC VR headsets.

Both remakes are landing on the PlayStation Store on May 19th, priced at $35 each. You can also now wishlist Myst and Riven.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Arno van Wingerde

    They really are classics for a reason too. If you’ve never played either, you may be surprised to find out just how much of a head-scratcher a majority of puzzles are, often requiring pen and paper so you can keep track of everything.

    Aaargh! I may hope they fixed at least this!
    Am I the only one who thinks that taking your Sony headset off to write something down or to consult your notes is about the most stupid “solution” in any VR game?