Remakes of Iconic ’90s Puzzle Games ‘MYST’ & ‘RIVEN’ Finally Come to PSVR 2 This Month

Cyan Worlds announced it’s finally bringing remakes of the studio’s most iconic puzzle adventures, MYST (1993) and RIVEN (1997), to PS5 and PSVR 2 this month.

Like the remakes on PC, which were released in 2021 and 2024 respectively, Myst and Riven will support both flatscreen and VR gameplay at launch, which is coming May 19th.

As you’d imagine, both games are very much products of their time, as original puzzles are faithfully recreated alongside adapted visuals, which transforms the games’ original point-and-click still frames into fully explorable 3D environments.

They really are classics for a reason too. If you’ve never played either, you may be surprised to find out just how much of a head-scratcher a majority of puzzles are, often requiring pen and paper so you can keep track of everything.

In case you’ve never actually heard of either game: Myst is a first-person puzzle adventure where you explore a mysterious island by solving intricate, logic-based challenges with almost no hand-holding, piecing together the story through environmental clues and journals.

Its sequel, Riven, builds on that formula with a more complex, interconnected world and deeper narrative, which you might find demands even more careful observation and deduction as you uncover the secrets of a fractured, surreal civilization.

You can learn more about both in our full reviews of Myst on Quest and Riven on Quest and PC VR headsets.

Both remakes are landing on the PlayStation Store on May 19th, priced at $35 each. You can also now wishlist Myst and Riven.