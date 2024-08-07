According to a report from Korean tech outlet The Elec, Microsoft has contracted Samsung to supply micro OLED display panels for what is described as “next-generation mixed reality devices.”

Citing industry sources, the report maintains the order could reach into the “hundreds of thousands” of micro OLED displays, with such a Microsoft XR device reportedly slated to arrive as early as 2026.

Unlike Meta’s current line of Quest headsets, the alleged Microsoft headset will be used for “enjoying or watching content such as games or movies rather than the metaverse,” the report maintains (machine translated from Korean), potentially putting it in competition with Apple Vision Pro.

Since Microsoft’s abandonment of its WMR platform late last year and ongoing stagnation around its HoloLens AR platform, the company has mostly concentrated on smaller XR software projects.

Microsoft HoloLens 2 | Image by Road to VR

In January 2024, the company released support for 3D and VR meetings in Mesh, its immersive chatting platform. The company later announced at its Build developer conference in May it was bringing Windows Volumetric apps to Quest.

Since the release of Vision Pro earlier this year however, competing—or at least preparing to compete—with Apple seems to be the order of the day.

Samsung and Google confirmed in July their forthcoming “XR platform” will be announced sometime this year. The ‘platform’, which is thought to be hardware built by Samsung and an Android XR operating system built by Google, was previously reportedly delayed in effort to better compete with Vision Pro.

Meta is also apparently looking to compete with Vision Pro, with a device reported to arrive sometime in 2027.

Thanks to Brad ‘SadlyItsBradley‘ Lynch for pointing us to the news.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • g-man

    I wonder if they’re considering a WinARM standalone now.

    • NL_VR

      Standalone is the way to go for everyone.
      forcing you to be attached to somethinglike a computer or console/whatever will simply not work.
      it neccessary doeant mean the ability to connect to something like a computer, but even a standalone only device will be more successful than a device that must be connected to something

  • sfmike

    You can't trust Microsoft as any product line that does not make an instant 200% profit is axed and customer satisfaction and service is a concept they truly hate.

  • So they killed most of the Mixed Reality team to now restart it again? Makes no sense

  • Guldhammer_DK

    Wouldn't buy into anything from MS – they left their whole userbase to die and rot last time they ventured into VR.