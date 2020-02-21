Resolution Games, the Stockholm-based studio behind Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs (2019), Bait! (2016) and Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! (2019), today announced its next multiplayer VR game, Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale.

Info is still thin on the ground—no trailer or in-game images are available yet—however Resolution says that in Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, players “cook their way through a wacky and whimsical adventure that requires collaboration and communication to keep the customers happy and progress through increasingly hectic levels.”

Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale is slated to release on VR headsets later this year. It’s uncertain what platforms the studio is targeting, although the setup sounds awfully similar to Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!, which pits one VR player against local non-VR players on mobile devices (that’s just conjecture, folks). Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! supports Quest and PC VR, so it’s possible we’ll see similar level of support here as well.

At the time of this writing, Resolution has set up an email notification form, likely to gauge user interest, that lists the following devices: Rift, Vive, Quest, PSVR, and Windows MR.

“We’ve clearly seen that as VR’s popularity is increasing it is also becoming more and more of a medium for unique social experiences that can bring people together like never before,” said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. “We feel that Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale will be a great illustration of how players can have a ton of fun when they work together in VR – especially given the frantic environment of a busy restaurant kitchen.”

So maybe a VR version of Overcooked? We’ll be keeping our eye on the game’s website for more info in the coming weeks.