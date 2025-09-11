‘I Expect You to Die’ Studio Announces Free-to-Play Skydiving Party Game ‘Project Freefall’

Schell Games, the studio behind the I Expect You to Die series and Among Us VR (2022), announced they’re developing a new free-to-play online party game for Quest and PC VR headsets that’s all about a high-falling game of tag.

Called Project Freefall, the game pits you against seven friends as you plummet towards Earth, leaving only one parachute to scramble for.

While the rules are simple (don’t die), there’s more than just snatching a parachute from your pals as you freefall through the clouds.

Schell Games says it’s tossing a load of kit your way too, including grenades, fire extinguishers, as well as obstacles like sharks, fans, and plenty of falling structures to hide in as you escape your pursuers.

“As the ground rushes up to meet you, the intensity skyrockets. It’s a hilarious, high-skill dance of chaos where only one can claim the ultimate victory, leaving the rest to an… explosive landing,” the studio says.

Unlike the studio’s other VR titles, Project Freefall appears to be a third-person game, which equally supports flatscreen PC and VR cross-play.

Project Freefall is slated to head into “earliest” access soon on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, and on Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC and PC VR headsets.