‘Space Salvage’ is a Retro Sci-fi Space Sim Coming to Quest & PC VR This Year

Space Salvage is an upcoming single-player VR space flight game that’s all about collecting trash and fighting enemy factions. In space!

Developed by UK indie studio Fruity Systems, Space Salvage tosses you into the corporate sci-fi landscape as a small cog trying to rise up the ranks of Space Salvage Corporation (SSC).

The studio says that while it’s all about skillfully maneuvering your space pod through over 30 dynamic galactic crash sites, tasking you to find and collect all the lost cargo, it’s also set to be “riddled with dry humour and 80s sci-fi pop culture references.”

Players will also be able to choose how they play, whether it be a more relaxing search for valuables across nebulae or upgrading armaments to win inter-faction dog fights—of course, all while physically manipulating the virtual throttle and flight stick, you know, like you would in space.

Space Salvage is set to launch on Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets sometime in Q4 2023. In the meantime, a free demo is available both on SteamVR headsets and Quest via App Lab and SideQuest.

To follow along with development of the full game, the studio also has an active developer blog, which offers regular updates on how the team is building out its world and characters.