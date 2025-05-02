Late last year, Sightful announced it was cancelling its unique laptop with built-in AR glasses, instead pivoting to build a version of its AR workspace software for Windows. Now the company has released Spacetop for Windows, which lets you transform your environment into a private virtual display for productivity on the go.

Like its previous hardware, Spacetop works with XREAL AR glasses, however the new subscription-based app is targeting a much broader set of AI PCs, including the latest hardware from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer and Microsoft.

Previously, the company was working on its own ‘headless’ laptop of sorts, which ran an Android-based operating system called SpaceOS. Sightful however announced in October  2024 it was cancelling and refunding customers for its Spacetop G1 AR workspace device, which was slated to cost $1,900.

At the time, Sightful said the pivot came down to just how much neural processing units (NPU) could improve processing power and battery efficiency when running AR applications.

Image courtesy Sightful

Now, Sightful has released its own Spacetop Bundle at $899, which includes XREAL Air 2 Ultra AR glasses (regularly priced at $699) and 12-month Spacetop subscription (renews annually at $200).

Additionally, Sightful is selling optional optical lenses at an added cost, including prescription single-vision lens inserts for $50, and prescription progressive-vision lens inserts for $150.

Recommended laptops include Dell XPS Core Ultra 7 (32GB), HP Elitebook, Lenovo Yoga Slim, ASUS Zenbook, Acer Swift Go 14, and Microsoft Surface Pro for Business (Ultra 7), however Sightful notes this list isn’t exhaustive, as the cadre of devices which integrate Intel Core Ultra 7/9 processors with Meteor Lake architecture (or newer) is continuously growing.

Key features include:

  • Seamless access to popular apps: Spacetop works with consumer and business apps
    that power productivity every day for Windows users
  • Push, slide, and rotate your workspace with intuitive keystrokes
  • Travel mode that keeps your workspace with you on the go, whether in a plane, train, coffee shop, Ubering, or on your sofa
  • Bright, crystal-clear display that adjusts to lighting for use indoors and out
  • Natural OS experience, designed to feel familiar yet unlock the potential of spatial computing vs. a simple screen extension
  • All-day comfort with lightweight glasses (83g)
  • Massive 100” display for a multi-monitor / multi-window expansive workspace
  • Ergonomic benefits help avoid neck strain, hunching, and squinting at a small display

Backed by over $61M in funding, Sightful was founded in 2020 by veterans from PrimeSense, Magic Leap, and Broadcom. It is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in Palo Alto, New York, and Taiwan. You can learn more about Spacetop for Windows here.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Stephen Bard

    Like anything displayed on any of these AR glasses, the Field of View is limited to a ridiculously narrow 46º, so all your Windows business feels disengaged like a far away monitor, and nobody should pay such outrageous subscription prices for that. Doing productivity business on the 100+º Theater View display inside a Quest 3 feels far more involved.

    • g-man

      yeah this is key. I really like the idea of a big virtual desktop but today the choices are a decent display on a bulky VR headset or a tiny FOV on glasses. I’d stick with the former and no sub for now.

  • Arno van Wingerde

    This option is slightly less ridiculous than the previous version, with its overpriced headless laptop, which would only work with the glasses.
    At least you can use this on a normal laptop. Paying $200 per year for the "service" is still ridiculous, given that both Quest and AVP if you have the money offer a much better solution – oh and you can use every Windows laptop with a much better view as well. Another 61M down the drain.