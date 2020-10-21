STRIDE, the Mirror’s Edge-style parkour game for PC VR headsets, is heading to the Oculus Store later this month, bringing along with it two entirely new modes to the game. Those new game modes will arrive as an update to the Steam version in early November.

Developer Jon Way announced that Stride will release on the Oculus Store for Rift on October 30th, which will include a total of three game modes: ‘Arena’, ‘Time Run’, and ‘Endless’.

An update to the Early Access game on Steam, which adds both ‘Time Run’ and ‘Arena’ modes, will arrive there November 4th. Stride launched into Early Access on September 4th shortly after concluding a closed beta.

This, according to the studio’s FAQ, concludes the first stage of the game’s development, with the the second stage targeting a “full story” version of the game.

“We are working on it in parallel with the arcade modes and will announce an official release date as soon as it is confirmed,” the studio says.

There’s still no word on when a Quest is due. Jon Way says on Reddit that although it may eventually be released on Quest, the studio can’t say anything specific at this time.

Check out the full descriptions of all three game modes below: