Fast Travel Games released an update today to its Superhot-inspired VR shooter, Action Hero (2024), which includes a spooky new level and an arcade game mode.

The free update brings the new ‘Cult of Darkness’ level to all supported Quest headsets (2 and above), and the new arcade game mode exclusively available on Quest 3 and 3S.

The horror-themed Cult of Darkness level tasks players with shooting their way through a frightening new mission featuring new enemies such as zombies, as well as new weapons, Fast Travel says.

The new Arcade game mode (Quest 3) lets players shoot for high scores across each of the game’s existing levels, which the studio says have also benefitted from updates to VFX and UI.

Fast Travel outlines the new features arriving today below:

6 Core Movies & 6 Director’s Cuts: Immerse yourself in a modern action epic, break into the enemy base for an explosive heist, explore ancient ruins and more in several movies spanning different genres. Once you’re done, dive into Director’s Cut versions of each level for new, more challenging and wacky scenarios.

Comfortable, Cinematic Design: Stationary combat allows you to focus on your physical movements rather than button presses, while slow-motion pacing lets players fight back with stylish flair.

Weekly Shot Challenge & Other Features: Perfect your runs for high scores, hunt for hidden collectibles, or tone down the challenge with the Relaxed Mode. The Weekly Shot Challenge also combines four random acts into one movie for players to tackle and compete for high scores in.

Released in December exclusively on Quest, Action Hero offers up epic shoot outs across levels inspired by classic movie genres, all of which take place in cinematic slow motion.

The cheap and cheerful $20 game has done fairly well on the Horizon Store, garnering it a solid [4.7/5] user score across ~150 reviews.