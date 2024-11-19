VR veteran studio Fast Travel Games today announced that its Superhot-inspired VR shooter Action Hero is set to arrive on Quest next month.

Action Hero sets the stage by integrating the same time-stopping movement mechanic seen in Superhot and Superhot VR; time only moves when you do, letting you tactically plan out flourishing gun kata worthy of John Wick himself.

Coming December 12th to Quest 2 headsets and above, Action Hero instead puts players into the role of the protagonist of five different ‘movies’ which span multiple genres.

“Every film consists of four acts, each featuring five scenes. Players progress through scenes by defeating enemies, and dodging obstacles in cinematic slow-motion, with time speeding up when players move faster. Quick reflexes and skillful planning are essential; take a hit and you’ll go back to the beginning of the given act,” the studio says.

Fast Travel Games has revealed a few genres so far, including a heist movie, an Indiana Jones-style adventure, something with cyborgs, and a ninja flick, the latter of which was featured in the game’s latest trailer, seen above.

Besides blasting various baddies in slow-mo, Action Hero is set to include boss encounters and different weapons for each movie, which the studio says will include five additional ‘Director’s Cuts’, letting you dive into a modified version of each level for “new, more challenging and wacky scenarios.”

Action Hero is coming exclusively to Quest 2 and above on December 12th, priced at $20. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on the Horizon Store here.