Halfbrick Studios and series creator Ian Fitz just released The Thrill of the Fight 2 out of early access on Quest, bringing with it a new single player campaign.

First released in early access on Quest in late 2024, The Thrill of the Fight 2 is best known for bringing online multiplayer to the series for the first time.

Now out of early access, Halfbrick says the game’s official launch includes an entire single player campaign to go along with existing multiplayer matches.

“While 1.0 marks a major milestone for the game, we’re just getting started — more updates are on the way as we build the world’s most realistic VR boxing simulator,” Halfbrick says, noting that users should keep an eye on the game’s roadmap to chart progress.

In the game’s new singe player career mode, you start as an amateur on your way to the top, where you’ll compete for gold, unlock gear, and build your fighter’s stats with training minigames.

SEE ALSO
VR Design Unpacked: This 2019 Game Still Sets the Bar for Open World VR

Free play also lets you fight an AI opponent any time in sparring mode, where you can choose difficulty levels, round numbers, and round lengths—all of which can be done while waiting in the multiplayer queue.

In the meantime, you can grab The Thrill of the Fight 2 on Quest 2 and above on the Horizon Store, priced at $20.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.