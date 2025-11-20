Halfbrick Studios and series creator Ian Fitz just released The Thrill of the Fight 2 out of early access on Quest, bringing with it a new single player campaign.

First released in early access on Quest in late 2024, The Thrill of the Fight 2 is best known for bringing online multiplayer to the series for the first time.

Now out of early access, Halfbrick says the game’s official launch includes an entire single player campaign to go along with existing multiplayer matches.

“While 1.0 marks a major milestone for the game, we’re just getting started — more updates are on the way as we build the world’s most realistic VR boxing simulator,” Halfbrick says, noting that users should keep an eye on the game’s roadmap to chart progress.

In the game’s new singe player career mode, you start as an amateur on your way to the top, where you’ll compete for gold, unlock gear, and build your fighter’s stats with training minigames.

Free play also lets you fight an AI opponent any time in sparring mode, where you can choose difficulty levels, round numbers, and round lengths—all of which can be done while waiting in the multiplayer queue.

In the meantime, you can grab The Thrill of the Fight 2 on Quest 2 and above on the Horizon Store, priced at $20.