Windlands studio Psytec Games announced TITAN ISLES earlier this year, revealing a high-flying adventure platformer that lets you suit up with three other players to take on massive bosses in co-op. Now the studio says it’s coming to Quest and SteamVR headsets this month.

Titan Isles is slated to arrive on Quest and SteamVR headsets on September 25th. Psytec Games says a PSVR 2 version is also still in development and set to launch sometime in 2026.

Here’s how the studio describes the action in Titan Isles:

Titan Isles is set on the planet of Toska, a vibrant world abound with diverse biomes. Mysterious Titans awaken from deep within the planet, shattering Toska to ruins as they emerge to wreak havoc and destroy everything in their path. This adventure casts you – the player, into an epic struggle for survival and revenge either alone or in up to 4-player co-op, across a thrilling and challenging multi-part campaign.

The game, which also supports single player, is serving up one of four Exo Suits to choose from; Storm, Hunter, Goliath or Blink, arming you four respective locomotion methods: Jet Packs, Grappling Hooks, Burst Jets or Phase-Dash.

Each Exo Suit is also armed with their own unique weapon, which vibes with traversal method, the studio reveals, noting you’ll be able to wield Plasma Pistols with a Longstrike Rifle, a bow with Kyros arrows, a powerful Kyros canon and protective shield and a deadly Viper Bolt projectile.

For now, you can now pre-order the game on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, priced at $26 ($30 launch price), and wishlist on Steam for PC VR headsets.