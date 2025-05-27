Pioneering VR Spy Game ‘Unseen Diplomacy’ is Getting a Sequel This Year on Quest 3 & PC VR

VR indie Triangular Pixels announced its pioneering room-scale VR spy game Unseen Diplomacy (2016) is finally getting a sequel, and it’s coming to Quest 3 and SteamVR headsets this year.

Initially released in 2016 for PC VR headsets, Unseen Diplomacy was one of the first VR experiences to include a unique room-scale locomotion method that “redirected” the user by warping and manipulating the game’s various rooms around you.

Now, veteran VR developer Triangular Pixels announced it’s releasing sequel Unseen Diplomacy 2: Spy Harder sometime this year, which is set to again put its ‘redirected walking’ locomotion front and center, but this time with a full campaign, expanded gameplay mechanics, and deeper strategy.

“We’ve listened to our community and taken everything they loved about Unseen Diplomacy, amped it up and refined it,” says Triangular Pixels’ Katie Goode. “Unseen Diplomacy 2 is bigger, smarter, and more immersive, designed to push the limits of VR espionage action.”

Here’s how the studio describes the action:

In Unseen Diplomacy 2, players take on the role of a spymaster, leading their own elite agency while also getting their hands dirty out in the field in a 1990s inspired retro-futuristic setting with analog technology. Sneak around enemy bases to steal valuable intel and resources, sabotage their plans, and then successfully escape without being noticed. To fully immerse themselves into this role, players will physically crawl, roll under lasers, and dodge side to side while utilizing new gadgets, like the wire clippers, and wearing disguises to dupe the enemy. Those who prefer a less quiet approach can also utilize blow darts. To ensure every mission and campaign feels fresh, Triangular Pixels uses a new system that not only procedurally generates levels, but also tailors the experience based on the space you have and the actions you take.

In addition to the franchise’s usual spying action, Unseen Diplomacy 2 also promises to bring a new strategic layer to the game, letting players recruit agents, manage resources, and deploy operatives on high-stakes missions to infiltrate rogue corporations, mad scientists and secret organizations threatening global stability.

“Every mission will bring you closer to uncovering the truth, and depending on the choices the players make, the road to success varies from playthrough to playthrough,” the studio says.

There’s no release date yet beyond the 2025 launch window, although in the meantime you can wishlist Unseen Diplomacy 2: Spy Harder on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S (includes mixed reality mode), and on Steam for PC VR headsets.