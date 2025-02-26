Valve’s rumored standalone XR headset, codenamed ‘Deckard’, is practically the stuff of legend at this point, with speculation brewing since data miners first discovered mention of the alleged device in January 2021. Now, leaker and data miner ‘Gabe Follower’ maintains Deckard is coming by the end of 2025, priced at $1,200.

Gabe Follower, who also runs a YouTube channel, reports in an X post that “[s]everal people have confirmed that Valve is aiming to release new standalone, wireless VR headset (codename Deckard) by the end of 2025. The current price for the full bundle is set to be $1200,” they say in the X post.

Gabe Follower also maintains Valve is also set to ship games or demos “that are already done” specifically for Deckard.

Notably, that $1,200 price point “will be sold at a loss,” Gabe Follower maintains, who posits Deckard will use the same SteamOS as seen in Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld, albeit adapted for VR.

“One of the core features is the ability to play flat-screen game[s] that are already playable on Steam Deck, but in VR on a big screen without a PC,” Gabe Follower claims, further noting behind-closed-door presentations could start soon.

While all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, Gabe Follower has accurately leaked a number of Valve-specific projects in the past, including leaks on Counter-Strike, Half-Life, and Valve’s upcoming PC shooter MOBA, Deadlock.

Even if the leak was more of a shot in the dark than insider info as such, it’s clear Valve is preparing something related to XR. In November 2024, leaked 3D models hidden in a SteamVR update appeared to show off a new VR motion controller, codenamed ‘Roy’.

Departing from standard VR motion controller layouts, Roy appears to offer more of traditional gamepad-style button layout, which would make flatscreen gameplay (in a virtual environment) a 1:1 input experience with Steam Deck.

Successive rumors maintain Deckard may include PC VR wireless streaming capabilities, eye-tracking, as well as passthrough AR features, potentially putting it in competition with Meta Quest and/or Apple Vision Pro.