Valve’s rumored standalone XR headset, codenamed ‘Deckard’, is practically the stuff of legend at this point, with speculation brewing since data miners first discovered mention of the alleged device in January 2021. Now, leaker and data miner ‘Gabe Follower’ maintains Deckard is coming by the end of 2025, priced at $1,200.

Gabe Follower, who also runs a YouTube channel, reports in an X post that “[s]everal people have confirmed that Valve is aiming to release new standalone, wireless VR headset (codename Deckard) by the end of 2025. The current price for the full bundle is set to be $1200,” they say in the X post.

Gabe Follower also maintains Valve is also set to ship games or demos “that are already done” specifically for Deckard.

Notably, that $1,200 price point “will be sold at a loss,” Gabe Follower maintains, who posits Deckard will use the same SteamOS as seen in Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld, albeit adapted for VR.

“One of the core features is the ability to play flat-screen game[s] that are already playable on Steam Deck, but in VR on a big screen without a PC,” Gabe Follower claims, further noting behind-closed-door presentations could start soon.

While all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, Gabe Follower has accurately leaked a number of Valve-specific projects in the past, including leaks on Counter-Strike, Half-Life, and Valve’s upcoming PC shooter MOBA, Deadlock.

Even if the leak was more of a shot in the dark than insider info as such, it’s clear Valve is preparing something related to XR. In November 2024, leaked 3D models hidden in a SteamVR update appeared to show off a new VR motion controller, codenamed ‘Roy’.

Valve ‘Roy’ Model Leak | Image courtesy Brad Lynch

Departing from standard VR motion controller layouts, Roy appears to offer more of traditional gamepad-style button layout, which would make flatscreen gameplay (in a virtual environment) a 1:1 input experience with Steam Deck.

Successive rumors maintain Deckard may include PC VR wireless streaming capabilities, eye-tracking, as well as passthrough AR features, potentially putting it in competition with Meta Quest and/or Apple Vision Pro.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Sofian

    And AMD chip instead of the XR2 would be interesting.

    • xyzs

      Hum, what about no ?

      x86 is a total tech abomination (think about something designed over 40 years ago when needs were totally different, that have been patched, then patched again, then fixed, then patched, to end in a colossal multi generation piece of heterogenous, spaghetti garbage), I don't want that crap in my headset…

      Future is for ARM (v8~9, completely redesigned from scratch a few years ago) or RISC-V ISA.

  • Jeremiah

    That's going to struggle at that price imho, assuming that rumour is true. I might just buy a Quest 3 instead, even though I'd rather give my money to Valve.

    • MosBen

      It depends on what we mean by struggle. Will it move as many units as the Quest 3? Probably not. Will it sell out of its initial run with a waitlist of several months, at least at first? Probably.

    • spirr9986

      Nooo it will be a total hit, we have been waiting far too long for it. Their strategy is a master class. This will instantly be the one headset to rule them all. Why,, unlike apple it is not a one trick pony. Flat, VR, Eye Tracking, AR, Games. Media consumption, and productivity all in one OLED Device.

      • mirak

        I hope it has OLED and supports Lighthouse and uses wigig since I am used to high quality wireless with Vive Wireless Adapter

        • Andrew Jakobs

          No real need for lighthouse tracking as current camera/sensor based tracking is on par with lighthouse. Only reason still for lighthouse is controller tracking out of line of sight of the headset, but with inside out tracking on controllers that should also not be a problem. I just hope the valve controllers have finger tracking like the index, and comes with similar straps (love the 3rd party version for my Pico 4 controllers).

          and from personal experience with my main PCVR headset for many years, HTC Vive Pro (1) with its wireless module, I too tought that was good quality, but boy was I wrong. Even on the default settings with Pico connect, my Pico 4 has better visuals through my wifi5(!) router (which is connected by Gbit wired to my PC, and old 2013 Core i7 4770/2019 rtx2060super).
          I always thought, from people telling you need at least the latest wifi6 and a very fast computer, that my vive wireless module would be better so I kept using it, even though I had my Pico for months. But because I'm starting to gather info for a new build, I thought that I at least should test, software, what's needed to get wireless PCVR going with my Pico 4. But after installing Pico Connect last month I was just blown away and VERY surprised it even ran, smoothly, and nicer visuals as my Vive Pro wireless. So even with the old hardware, old wifi, it ran perfect. Still haven't tried fiddling with the settings to see if it can get even better. BUT I heard the latest Pico connect update is a bit fubar, so I refrained from loading that last update.

          • mirak

            Your pico is LCD and latency must not be as good as well as occlusion.

            I am not saying it’s not usable but you get downgrade on everything but resolution, which in turn costs you more GPU.

            I gave my OG Vive to friends and played there and I am like resolution doesn’t matter that much for some reason, and don’t think it should be what prevents people from buying vr.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      No, it won't struggle at that price. I'll bet it'll be hard to get one. The full set of the Index was also very expensive and still sold many.

      • Leisure Suit Barry

        People also said PSVR2 would be scalped for a year and sell 2M in the first month . . .

  • Welp, it leaked, so now Valve time is gonna add 8 years XD

  • Derek Kent

    Buying day one. (if the FOV is wide and it has OLED)

    • Mike

      Also needs decent binocular overlap. Lacking that was the dealbreaker of the Vive Pro 2.

  • VR Wars

    What ever happened to that Valve-hater that was always posting here? Frozen in some ice cube at Gabe's place, or maybe was fed to his pet. He would have been all over this!

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    I really hope it's a hybrid headset. DP for native PCVR + standalone option. Pls Valve, do that and take my money asap.

    • mirak

      I want wireless wigig instead of wifi, and DP.

      • Andrew Jakobs

        Why? If it supports Wifi7 full specs wigig isn't needed as there aren't many routers which support it at all, and wifi 7 routers are already available and more to come.

  • Cl

    If its comfortable, has oled and FOV matching quest 3 or higher, ill buy

  • spirr9986

    I need this like NOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW

  • mirak

    Hope it has OLED, supports lighthouse and a wireless as good as the Vive Wireless Adapter.

    It would be easier with wigig bandwith instead of Wifi, but I think they will use eye tracking to save bandwith with foveated compression.