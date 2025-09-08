Nervous Systems and Fast Travel Games announced that VEX MAGE is coming to Quest and PC VR headsets next month, bringing spellcasting abilities to Quake-style arenas.

Vex Mage is all about fast-twitch shooting action, albeit with the ability to cast (and combine) magical elements, such as magma, lightning, and water.

But it’s not only defensive: magical spells let you move around the arena too, letting you execute some high-flying rocket jumps using your various spells. Check out the demo gameplay below:

Here’s how Nervous Systems describes it:

Twin elements. Infinite momentum. Danger from every direction. Merge spells, cross dimensions, and dance through deadly arenas in this lightning-fast shooter. Alone or together – Claim your immortality on cross-platform leaderboards. Your name is eternal.

What’s more, the game’s campaign lets you go solo, or squad up with two other players to take on the hordes in co-op mode.

You can pre-order Vex Mage on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, launching October 16th for $10. You can also wishlist on on Steam, which will include both flatscreen and PC VR gameplay, coming October 21st.

In the meantime, you can also play the free demo, which you’ll find linked to the store pages above.