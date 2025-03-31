Ace Virtual Shooting, the studio behind shooting simulator Ace (2023), announced it’s partnering with Swiss firearms manufacturer SIG SAUER to release a Meta Touch controller peripheral that replicates the weight and feel of a real SIG pistol.

Ace and Sig Sauer are releasing licensed replicas of two 9mm handguns, the Sig P320 X-Five Legion and P365 X-Macro Comp, which clip into Quest’s right Touch controller and are meant to be used with the studio’s subscription-based Quest app, Ace.

Supporting Quest 2 and above, and priced at $19 per-month ($14 when billed annually), Ace lets users go through a host of real-world shooting exercises and courses, letting you track training, compete against other players, and review real-time analytics of speed, accuracy, and precision.

This also now includes the a virtual version of the SHOOT SIG competition series as well as in-game models that match up with the real-world Sig pistols, including optics such as SIG ROMEO3MAX red dot.

Notably, all of Ace’s officially licensed Touch peripherals—including Staccato HD P4 and Staccato P 2011—are designed to replicate the frame, weight, and trigger of their real-world counterparts, aiming to appeal to first responders, competitive shooters and hobbyists alike.

“The realism of the Ace Virtual Shooting environment is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” says Max Michel, Team SIG Captain & World Champion Professional Shooter. “It’s incredibly fun and parallels the live fire drills I shoot with my SIG P320MAX when I am training.”

While pricey for a VR controller peripheral at $199, Ace’s replicas are actually cheaper than 1,000 rounds of the sort of manufactured 9mm ammo you might use over the course of a few range days, according to price data from Midway.com.

You can find all of Ace’s replicas, including those from SIG SAUER and Staccato, over on the studio’s website, which also includes headset bundles and more info on Ace’s subscription.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Arno van Wingerde

    OK, granted I no nothing about guns, but it looks to me that this thing would be way lighter than a real gun, but actually the 37 oz is pretty close to the 43.5 oz (1.2 kg) of the real gun. The trigger looks rather flexible to me, seems you could bent it if you apply too much force, but you would have to try that to see.

    My bigger problem is that, apart from their own software, they do not support other games, which typically require the other buttons on the Quest controller, which would be pretty awkward to use in this position. For people just wanting to do just the SIG series exercises without going bankrupt on munition or going to a shooter range this might be just the thing though. But how is it for stuff like Arizona Sunshine, RE4 etc?

  • Sofian

    What's so hard about accessories having their own led constellation?

  • JSIII

    How realistic is the P320? Does it go off randomly if you drop it?