Ace Virtual Shooting, the studio behind shooting simulator Ace (2023), announced it’s partnering with Swiss firearms manufacturer SIG SAUER to release a Meta Touch controller peripheral that replicates the weight and feel of a real SIG pistol.

Ace and Sig Sauer are releasing licensed replicas of two 9mm handguns, the Sig P320 X-Five Legion and P365 X-Macro Comp, which clip into Quest’s right Touch controller and are meant to be used with the studio’s subscription-based Quest app, Ace.

Supporting Quest 2 and above, and priced at $19 per-month ($14 when billed annually), Ace lets users go through a host of real-world shooting exercises and courses, letting you track training, compete against other players, and review real-time analytics of speed, accuracy, and precision.

This also now includes the a virtual version of the SHOOT SIG competition series as well as in-game models that match up with the real-world Sig pistols, including optics such as SIG ROMEO3MAX red dot.

Notably, all of Ace’s officially licensed Touch peripherals—including Staccato HD P4 and Staccato P 2011—are designed to replicate the frame, weight, and trigger of their real-world counterparts, aiming to appeal to first responders, competitive shooters and hobbyists alike.

“The realism of the Ace Virtual Shooting environment is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” says Max Michel, Team SIG Captain & World Champion Professional Shooter. “It’s incredibly fun and parallels the live fire drills I shoot with my SIG P320MAX when I am training.”

While pricey for a VR controller peripheral at $199, Ace’s replicas are actually cheaper than 1,000 rounds of the sort of manufactured 9mm ammo you might use over the course of a few range days, according to price data from Midway.com.

You can find all of Ace’s replicas, including those from SIG SAUER and Staccato, over on the studio’s website, which also includes headset bundles and more info on Ace’s subscription.