Indie XR studio Yumebau today released BuildPort Xumia in early access on Quest, bringing fast-paced, physics-driven space combat and the ability to build out your own spaceships from scratch.

Now available on Quest 3 and 3S, BuildPort Xumia is a bit of a cross between a toned down Kerbal Space Program and an arena multiplayer shooter, offering up the ability to take down baddies in your own spaceship, which is built, wired and packed full of useful components.

In BuildPort Xumia, you’ll essentially be able to build anything you can imagine, including things like drones, mechs, or your very own Star Wars-inspired X-Wing. You’ll also need to manage your ships energy requirements, making sure to balance power distribution to keep your ship moving and shooting in both virtual and mixed reality.

 

And all of it is made from modular blocks, and a variety of pieces, such as weapons, thrusters, and sensors. Connecting sensors and components can also let you give your creations autonomous behaviors, although some of the real fun is in piloting your own creation in first person.

At its early access launch, the game includes a 1v1 duel arena, where you can challenge friends to head-to-head battles, or practice solo against AI. You can also invite friends to the game and build ships together in real time, the studio says.

Image courtesy Yumebau

Moreover, it also has ‘Xumi Trials’, which lets you put your designs to the test in skill-based solo challenges. The studio says it will be filling out features post-launch, which will include new game modes, avatars, ship parts, and other upgrades.

You can find BuildPort Xumia on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S starting today for $6—currently discounted from its regular $10 price.

