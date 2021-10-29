Carbon Studio was hoping to launch Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall on PC VR and Quest sometime this summer, and it appears we at least have a release date for the PC VR version of the fantasy-action game: November 17th.

The upcoming Warhammer universe game was delayed back in August, something the studio said at the time was to improve combat, progression, and rewards.

In it, players wield magic and the series iconic melee weapons to battle the forces of Nighthaunt, a ghostly undead foe. Much of its combat system appears to build off the studio’s Wizards series, which makes use of motion-based spellcasting—something that was pretty well refined in its latest cross-platform title The Wizards – Dark Times (2020).

Although Tempestfall is slated to land on Steam, Viveport and Oculus PC Store on November 17th, the studio hasn’t made any mention of when the native Quest version of the game is due, stating in a tweet that “today we are focused on the PC VR [version]”

We will soon share information about the Oculus Quest version :) today we are focused on the PC VR — Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall (@TempestfallGame) October 28, 2021

The level of detail we’ve seen in previous trailers suggests the game will be heavy on particle effects, complex melee, dynamic lighting, destructible environments—all of it looks to push the boundaries of Quest 2’s humble Snapdragon XR2 chipset.

A special VR Showcase from Meta (formerly Facebook) is supposed to take place at some point early next year, so we may see it pitched there. We’ll be looking at Carbon Studio’s social channels in the meantime for any news of the Quest version.