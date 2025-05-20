Rebellion announced that Zombie Army VR, its first VR entry into the storied Zombie Army co-op shooter franchise, has been delayed to next month.

The game was initially slated to release on Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR headsets on May 22nd, however now the studio says in an X post it’s delaying release to June 12th.

The studio hasn’t given a specific reason for the delay beyond saying the “additional time will allow us to deliver the best possible experience for you at launch.”

Additionally, the studio has confirmed that there are “no plans currently for cross-platform play,” which is a bit of a bummer.

In Zombie Army VR, players become one of the series’ iconic ‘Deadhunters’, one of the elite squad hunting down zombie war criminals. Taking you to a post-apocalyptic Nuremberg, you help chief Deadhunter Hermann Wolff find his scattered family and fight to free Europe from the zombie apocalypse.

SEE ALSO
Flat2VR Parent Studio Opens VR Native Publisher 'Impact Inked'

And as you’d expect, there are plenty of realistic, manually-reloaded WWII weaponry on offer, including working sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols, and more. In addition to melee weapons, you’ll also tango with a load of upgrade kits, letting you modify the damage, accuracy, and ammo capacity of your loadout.

In the meantime, you can pre-order Zombie Army VR on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, on the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, and on Steam for PC VR headsets where you can nab it for as low as 10% off its regular $30 price tag.

Here’s the full message below:

Image courtesy Rebellion
Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.