Rebellion announced that Zombie Army VR, its first VR entry into the storied Zombie Army co-op shooter franchise, has been delayed to next month.

The game was initially slated to release on Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR headsets on May 22nd, however now the studio says in an X post it’s delaying release to June 12th.

The studio hasn’t given a specific reason for the delay beyond saying the “additional time will allow us to deliver the best possible experience for you at launch.”

Additionally, the studio has confirmed that there are “no plans currently for cross-platform play,” which is a bit of a bummer.

In Zombie Army VR, players become one of the series’ iconic ‘Deadhunters’, one of the elite squad hunting down zombie war criminals. Taking you to a post-apocalyptic Nuremberg, you help chief Deadhunter Hermann Wolff find his scattered family and fight to free Europe from the zombie apocalypse.

And as you’d expect, there are plenty of realistic, manually-reloaded WWII weaponry on offer, including working sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols, and more. In addition to melee weapons, you’ll also tango with a load of upgrade kits, letting you modify the damage, accuracy, and ammo capacity of your loadout.

In the meantime, you can pre-order Zombie Army VR on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, on the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, and on Steam for PC VR headsets where you can nab it for as low as 10% off its regular $30 price tag.

