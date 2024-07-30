‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ Shows off Stealth Action in First Gameplay Trailer, Coming Holiday 2024

Alien: Rogue Incursion just got its first gameplay trailer, showing off its first real look at the game’s Xenomorph enemies, weapons, setting and more.

When it was revealed back in April, Veteran VR studio Survios said the upcoming action-horror game was set to include an “all-new storyline full of heart-pounding action, exploration, and terrifying Xenomorphs.”

Now, the studio released a first look at gameplay centered on protagonist Zula Hendricks, a fearless ex-Colonial Marine turned ultimate Xenomorph hunter. As the game’s main protagonist, the studio reveals Zula Hendricks is on her way to the uncharted planet Purdan, accompanied by her sentient AI companion, Davis-01.

“Zula must fight her way to the heart of the infested Gemini Exoplanet Solutions black-site facility. There she will need to survive deadly attacks from the most cunning Xenomorphs ever encountered and discover new horrors and threats that once unleashed could spell the end for humankind,” Survios says.

We also get a look at the motion-tracking radar and a number of weapons, including the series’ iconic pulse rifle, revolver, and pump shotgun.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is releasing sometime around Holiday 2024, coming to PSVR 2, Meta Quest 3, and PC VR. Notably, the studio its Meta release will only include Quest 3, but not Quest 2 or Quest Pro—making it one of the first big titles to drop the older Quest headsets.