‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ Shows off Stealth Action in First Gameplay Trailer, Coming Holiday 2024

By
Scott Hayden
-
17

Alien: Rogue Incursion just got its first gameplay trailer, showing off its first real look at the game’s Xenomorph enemies, weapons, setting and more.

When it was revealed back in April, Veteran VR studio Survios said the upcoming action-horror game was set to include an “all-new storyline full of heart-pounding action, exploration, and terrifying Xenomorphs.”

Now, the studio released a first look at gameplay centered on protagonist Zula Hendricks, a fearless ex-Colonial Marine turned ultimate Xenomorph hunter. As the game’s main protagonist, the studio reveals Zula Hendricks is on her way to the uncharted planet Purdan, accompanied by her sentient AI companion, Davis-01.

“Zula must fight her way to the heart of the infested Gemini Exoplanet Solutions black-site facility. There she will need to survive deadly attacks from the most cunning Xenomorphs ever encountered and discover new horrors and threats that once unleashed could spell the end for humankind,” Survios says.

We also get a look at the motion-tracking radar and a number of weapons, including the series’ iconic pulse rifle, revolver, and pump shotgun.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is releasing sometime around Holiday 2024, coming to PSVR 2, Meta Quest 3, and PC VR. Notably, the studio its Meta release will only include Quest 3, but not Quest 2 or Quest Pro—making it one of the first big titles to drop the older Quest headsets.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Bram

    mmm, ouch, that voice…sounds like somebody sitting in a studio on a chair talking in a studio mic reading a script, or actually worse, an ai generated voice. Where is the fear? Where is the emotion?
    Maybe they should at least attempt pulling Sigourney Weavers tail to help them out.

    • I'd love to pull her tail ….
      #Rarrrwww
      []^ ]

  • Just what we alllll suspected:
    a formulaic shooter, but "Alien"-themed.
    Still, can't wait for it!! lol
    []^ ]

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    Trailer looks pretty low budget to me. I'm afraid we're gonna get another Alien Fireteams, this time officially in VR. Very limited single player campaign just as tutorial to multiplayer carnage. I'm sick and tired of these half baked titles. Praydog's UEVR is saving my Q3 from collecting dust, but it's pain in the ass compatibility and performance wise to the point I'm slowly losing interest. It pains me to see it would take so little effort from developers to give some pancake UE4 and 5 titles basic VR support, but there is no interest to do so. Can't they see it makes sense economicaly too? I bought tons of flat games just to try them playing in VR via UEVR injector I wouldn't buy otherwise.

    • Runesr2

      With the current hardware, we would be able to run Alien: Isolation perfectly in VR today – so saddening to see a game dumbed down so much for the Questies. Alien: Isolation is now 10 years old, and is leagues ahead of this Quest port, at least judging from the trailer. 2c.

      • VRDeveloper

        You talk a lot of nonsense, it is possible to port Isolation to Quest 2, everything you are seeing wrong is the fault of those in charge of the companies, not the developers. And I say more, you have to have a lot of courage to release a horror game these days, considering that already in the past, IGN said that the game was bad because it was difficult, imagine nowadays, how much crying it would have.

        • kakek

          I highly doubt it's possible to pay isolation in a decent state to the quest 2. Not even quest 3.

          • VRDeveloper

            I understand that there is this doubt, when I started developing for VR I also believed this because we don't have good examples, but the reality is that there is a lot of incompetence, and it is also very expensive to hire people competent enough to optimize, but it is possible, so much so that you can play Isolation on cell phones with chips much smaller than the Quest 2.

  • Nevets

    I can't see any slow, brooding suspense being likely in this one. And that voice acting? It's like a teenager's drama project.

    • Runesr2

      It's a Quest port, made for the young :-)

      • VRdeveloper

        Don't talk nonsense, most people who have VR are adults, I have quest and everyone I know in the games is adults, sometimes you make statements without any basis.

        • kakek

          What ? Have you played any game like contractors showdown ? Most players are kids.

          • VRDeveloper

            Yes, and I find them unbearable, but that doesn't reflect the reality of the market, do a test, ask them whose video game it is, it's almost always a parent's or older sibling's, not least because this video game is more expensive than many others, it wouldn't make sense for parents to give such an expensive video game, and there's also the fact of the time you play, playing at night on Saturdays and Sundays you'll find more adults.

    • VRdeveloper

      They used AI to voice acting. And in addition, the production is clearly Woke, since the character has more beautiful versions in the comics, but they represented her very masculinized.

  • After years of watching Scf-fi movies I have come to the conclusion, air-vents need to be smaller or have stuff inside to obstruct objects moving through them.

  • fcpw

    How come many of these Aliens games don't get the very specific sound of the pulse rifle even close to correct?

  • Somerandomindividual

    This game has been getting a lot of hype just because its Aliens an VR. I think its going to disappoint but lets see. Also the voice sounds fine, not like AI at all imo.