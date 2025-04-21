‘Wonder’ is a Collection of Mesmerizing Mixed Reality Experiences Coming Soon from ‘Gadgeteer’ Studio

Metanaut, the studio behind Rube Goldberg-inspired physics sandbox Gadgeteer (2019), announced they’re releasing an anthology of virtual and mixed reality experiences designed to mesmerize.

Called Wonder, the experience is slated to land on Quest 3/S within the “next couple of months,” aiming to deliver what Metanaut calls a “perfect escape” from your busy life.

Initially announced back in late 2021, Wonder is set to feature three experiences when it launches this Spring, with more coming post-launch:

Ancient Ruins: your familiar space morphs into a mysterious cave that gets swallowed up by a blackhole.

Jellyfish Bloom: a mesmerizing deep-sea spectacle filled with bioluminescent jellyfish that lights up your walls and furniture.

a mesmerizing deep-sea spectacle filled with bioluminescent jellyfish that lights up your walls and furniture. Parallel Worlds: where reality-bending portals reveal alternate versions of your environment in ice, dots, and more.

Metanaut says Wonder is being developed with “clever and advanced rendering techniques” that is pushing Quest 3 to deliver photorealistic visuals thanks to the inclusion of scanned room meshes. It’s also a hand tracking-only title, letting you put down your controllers.

“This technical achievement is paired with custom-crafted, beautiful audio from award-winning music studio, Ictus Audio, whose accolades include winning the John Lennon Songwriting Award,” the studio says.

“The XR industry seems to have shifted from serving adults to kids, and from high-quality premium titles to free-to-play slop,” says Peter Kao, founder of Metanaut. “With Wonder, we wanted to create a magical experience for an underserved audience—one who is older and one who wants to experience the highest audiovisual spectacle possible on latest headsets.”

Wonder is now available for pre-order for $4, and is expected to increase in price as more content is released after launch. You can pre-order it here exclusively for Quest 3 and Quest 3S.