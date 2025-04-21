‘Wonder’ is a Collection of Mesmerizing Mixed Reality Experiences Coming Soon from ‘Gadgeteer’ Studio

By
Scott Hayden
-
1

Metanaut, the studio behind Rube Goldberg-inspired physics sandbox Gadgeteer (2019), announced they’re releasing an anthology of virtual and mixed reality experiences designed to mesmerize.

Called Wonder, the experience is slated to land on Quest 3/S within the “next couple of months,” aiming to deliver what Metanaut calls a “perfect escape” from your busy life.

Initially announced back in late 2021, Wonder is set to feature three experiences when it launches this Spring, with more coming post-launch:

  • Ancient Ruins: your familiar space morphs into a mysterious cave that gets swallowed up by a blackhole.
  • Jellyfish Bloom: a mesmerizing deep-sea spectacle filled with bioluminescent jellyfish that lights up your walls and furniture.
  • Parallel Worlds: where reality-bending portals reveal alternate versions of your environment in ice, dots, and more.

Metanaut says Wonder is being developed with “clever and advanced rendering techniques” that is pushing Quest 3 to deliver photorealistic visuals thanks to the inclusion of scanned room meshes. It’s also a hand tracking-only title, letting you put down your controllers.

1 of 3
Image courtesy Metanaut
Image courtesy Metanaut
Image courtesy Metanaut

“This technical achievement is paired with custom-crafted, beautiful audio from award-winning music studio, Ictus Audio, whose accolades include winning the John Lennon Songwriting Award,” the studio says.

SEE ALSO
'Cave Crave' Brings 'The Climb' Mechanics in Claustrophobic Spelunking Sim This Spring

“The XR industry seems to have shifted from serving adults to kids, and from high-quality premium titles to free-to-play slop,” says Peter Kao, founder of Metanaut. “With Wonder, we wanted to create a magical experience for an underserved audience—one who is older and one who wants to experience the highest audiovisual spectacle possible on latest headsets.”

Wonder is now available for pre-order for $4, and is expected to increase in price as more content is released after launch. You can pre-order it here exclusively for Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Octogod

    Three spaces for $4 sounds like a tech demo.

    The goatse mock-up image is golden though!