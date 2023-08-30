Alvo VR (2021), the PvP shooter that offers up some CS:GO-inspired gameplay, is coming to PSVR 2 in September, as well as SteamVR headsets soon afterwards.
Publishers OutsideIn Entertainment say Alvo is slated to arrive on PSVR 2 on September 14th, 2023.
There’s also a new launch trailer that shows off the shooter’s multiplayer action, which in the PSVR 2 version is said to include enhanced dynamic lighting, “stunning 4k resolution,” and head and controller haptics.
Alvo has included cross-play between the original PSVR, Quest 2 versions, and Pico headsets. A SteamVR version is also coming, although it’s still uncertain when. The game’s Steam page says it’s “coming soon,” and will offer cross-play with all supported headsets.
For previous owners of the game on PSVR, the studio says you can upgrade to the PSVR 2 version for a fee of $5. Keep an eye on its PSVR 2 Store page for more information on how closer to its September 14th launch.