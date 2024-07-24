Arken Age, the upcoming single-player sci-fi shooter from Shadow Legend VR (2019) studio VitruviusVR, is almost here.

The team announce it’s completed the first large beta test with SteamVR users, and are currently sending out a second batch of codes, noting that a release date will be revealed in the “next couple weeks.”

With it, the studio also teased a new bit of gameplay, seen below:

Slated to arrive on PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets, the single-player VR adventure isn’t just a sci-fi shooter; the studio says it will include fully customizable melee and ranged weapons, physics-based combat, boss fights, over two dozen unique areas, and a 10-15 hour campaign.

Here’s how VitruviusVR describes the story:

Your journey begins in Celestial Custodian’s Tower on the shores of the Bio-Chasm, a terraformed realm created to harvest Arkenite Energy. Its divine founder, the Grand Arborist, has ceased cultivation of your planet and every transmission sent to him has been met with abject silence. Uncover the truth behind the disappearance of the Grand Arborist, forge alliance with the Nara alien race, and take up arms against the usurper Hyperion & his legion of corrupted soldiers.

While we’re still waiting on an official release date, you can wishlist the game over on Steam and PSVR 2. Check out the announce trailer below, which includes a good bit of gameplay:

