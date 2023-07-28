‘Among Us VR’ Gets New Polus Point Map, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
0

Among Us VR (2022), the standalone VR version of the hit party game, just got a new map called Polus Point.

Just in time for mass heat waves comes Polus Point, a decidedly chilly (and sometimes hot) addition to Among Us VR.

The studios say the new map includes over 50% more tasks, including a contraption called ‘THE CLAW’, nine new rooms for hidden objects, new kill and ejection animations, and snowstorms. And lava?

Among Us VR is also getting exclusive hat releases, with five free hats launching with the Polus Point map alongside a new ‘Polus Point Picks’ hat pack DLC, which contains five paid hats.

You’ll find the new map on all supported platforms, including Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets.

There’s no word yet on when to expect the PSVR 2 version of the game, with creators Innersloth and Schell Games staying mum on the subject for now.

