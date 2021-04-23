Ancient Dungeon is a rogue-lite dungeon crawler that found success on Kickstarter last year. It’s aiming for launch sometime “soon,” developer Eric Thullen says, arriving on both SteamVR headsets and Oculus Quest in early access.

In a Kickstarter update, Thullen says its latest version (b0.9) is the last substantial update before its early access release, something which is slated to arrive “in a few months,” Thullen says.

Like all good rogue-lites, Ancient Dungeon drops you into a vast dungeon with the damnable penchant for having constantly-changing pathways. And just as the new trailer below promises, you’ll be able to engage in physical combat by swinging swords, throwing knives, and shooting arrows. Enemy mages, skeletons, mimics—it has the whole lot.

There’s also plenty of other recognizable dungeoning classics too—find hidden treasure, battle through deep pits, dodge lethal traps, and smash every pot and crate along the way.

“All dungeons you encounter in your playthrough are randomly generated and filled with traps, secrets, semi-bosses and tons of different kinds of loot.” Thullen says in the game’s itch.io page. “The deeper you go the more dangerous the environment and the enemies will get.”

You’ll encounter several types of dungeons: the Overgrown Dungeon features tons of vegetation and plant-based enemies, and the Infernal Dungeon is all about fire-based baddies.

“But not all of your runs will encounter the same dungeons as there are multiple paths that you can take to get to different and hidden places,” Thullen says.

If you’re curious to jump in, you can actually play the beta for free on all supported devices. Check out the most up to date beta on Oculus Quest via App Lap. You can also play the beta with SteamVR headsets here.